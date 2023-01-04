Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sun Lo, the Electronica Duo of ATTLAS and Richard Walters Unveil New Single 'Nothing Permanent'

The latest effort follows debut single “Factory Gates” which announced the new partnership between two artists from adjacent worlds.

Jan. 04, 2023  

After making their debut in November 2022, Sun Lo, the electronica project from ATTLAS and Richard Walters make a grand return with new single "Nothing Permanent." Picking up where "Factory Gates" left off, listeners are greeted with feathery synths and Walters' epic vocals that give way to lush rolling arpeggios. Deep tones are followed by a sizzling, euphoric outro.

Sun Lo describes "Nothing Permanent" as "a song about firing the parting shots but without aim or intent, leaving the door ajar, leaving things in limbo because you're too scared to walk away entirely."

The latest effort follows debut single "Factory Gates" which announced the new partnership between two artists from adjacent worlds. The blend of Richard Walters' renowned songwriting and ATTLAS' acclaimed production creates a fresh brand of melodic electronica with abstract, hopeful lyricism and textured instrumentals.

Sun Lo is a new collaboration between multitalented Canadian producer ATTLAS and acclaimed British vocalist Richard Walters. Bringing together two likeminded artists who have never even met in real life, the album demonstrates a synergy between the seemingly disparate musical worlds of the club, the orchestra, and the singer-songwriter.

Jeff Hartford grew up in Toronto playing piano, trumpet, guitar, bass and banjo - instruments which still play a part in his compositional techniques today. He listened to Beethoven and briefly worked as an assistant for a Hollywood film composer but started releasing music as ATTLAS in 2015 after sending some demos to the Canadian electronic giant deadmau5. He went on to become one of the most celebrated artists ever to sign to deadmau5's label mau5trap, releasing a string of EPs through the imprint as well as three albums.

Among his mau5trap releases was his second album Out There With You, released at the height of lockdown in late 2020. Richard Walters was one of the record's many fans, and soon after its release he reached out to Hartford on Twitter, striking up a conversation which before long led to an exchange of ideas.

"I think it was very soon after some of those first conversations that there were folders being sent to Richard," Hartford remembers. "The folder that Jeff initially sent me was about 30 to 40 pieces of music," Walters adds. "I could have written something to every single one of them."

Walters grew up in Oxford, England, and spent his teens singing with several different bands. He began releasing as a solo artist in 2007, releasing five successful albums and collaborating with a myriad of talents including The Cranberries' guitarist Noel Hogan, British poet laureate Simon Armitage in the band LYR, and even Oscar-nominated actor and singer Florence Pugh.

The connection between Walters and Hartford was immediate. They bonded over a shared taste in music, discussing everyone from Talk Talk to John Hopkins to Moderat to Neil Young. "We haven't met yet," Walters says. "But I feel like I know Jeff really well, just through our conversations about music."

Watch the new music video here:



