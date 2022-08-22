Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sun King Rising to Release Second Album 'Signs & Wonders'

Sun King Rising to Release Second Album 'Signs & Wonders'

The album is to be released on October 1st on CD, vinyl, and top download and streaming sites.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  

Sun King Rising's second album, Signs & Wonders, is to be released on October 1st on CD, vinyl, and top download and streaming sites. Sun King Rising is the professional moniker of singer/songwriter/piano player John Blangero who hails from Port Isabel, Texas.

He calls his music "the new wave of southern rock and soul music."

PeacockSunrise Records is the Americana/Rock label spinoff of Nick Katona's successful Progressive Rock label, Melodic Revolution. As with Sun King Rising's highly acclaimed debut album, Delta Tales, Pittsburgh's Ace Acker served as producer.

Save for Queen's Brian May, Blangero is perhaps incomparable in all the world. Like May-Queen's guitarist-Blangero is not only a brilliant, entirely original musical artist but also a world-renowned scientist (May is an astrophysicist) specializing in genetics research.

Blangero's music draws from his own southern family roots, the literary genius of William Faulkner, the bluesy compositional brilliance of George Gershwin, the blue-eyed soul of Elton John, and the funky rhythms and horns of 60s-70s Muscle Shoals. Soaring electric guitars add spice to this gumbo. It is a unique fusion of innate design with heartfelt musical expression- "the Genetics of Soul."

"With this album, Sun King Rising has made a quantum leap," says Katona. "Musically and lyrically, Signs & Wonders rocks hard while engaging the imagination. It is thematically coherent, complex, and sophisticated."

Blangero attributes this to the vastly improved circumstances under which Acker was able to produce it. "We started recording the first album in January 2020. Two months later, the COVID-19 pandemic locked the whole world down," he says.

Coping with resulting restrictions on travel and meetings forced Blangero and Acker to complete the production remotely, with thirty-two different players and singers recording in multiple studios across the country. Says Blangero, "It was a logistical challenge, to say the least."

With Signs & Wonders, the production team had no such hurdles. Recording again at Pittsburgh's Maplewood Studio with engineer David Granati at the helm, Acker put together a full 5-piece band, a horn section, and a background chorus with the city's most acclaimed talents. "Most of the cuts on the album we recorded live at Maplewood, with the same band," Acker explained, "resulting in a far more consistent sound. The logistics were a breeze."

Signs & Wonder is a collection of Blangero's southern noir stories set to music, with a cast of colorful characters, intrigue, tales of sin and redemption, murder without justice, and love without limits. Had William Faulkner and Tennessee Williams been lyricists, they might have written deeply nuanced musical stories like Sun King Rising's.

The album's first single, "No. 6 Magnolia Avenue," is classic 60s/70s horn band pop in the vein of Chicago, Spiral Staircase, and Blood, Sweat and Tears.

Concurrent with the single's release, PeacockSunrise will debut its cinematic music video directed by Dante Ludovici, the man behind the cameras for the official "Free Will in China Blue" video from the first album, as well.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Michael Major


Tink Releases New Album 'Pillow Talk'Tink Releases New Album 'Pillow Talk'
August 22, 2022

This 16-track album, her most honest and vulnerable to date, shows Tink’s potential fully realised and now flourishing more than ever before. Executive produced by multi-platinum producer and VP of A&R at Empire - Hitmaka, the album features an impressive roster of artists including 2 Chainz, TOOSI, Fabolous, G Herbo, Muni Long and more.
bbno$ Announces New Upcoming Album 'bag or die'bbno$ Announces New Upcoming Album 'bag or die'
August 22, 2022

The 14 track album will feature previous singles ‘piccolo’ and ‘mathematics’, and see bbno$ link up with long-time collaborators Yung Gravy and Diamond Pistols. Expect to hear a new level of elegance, as ever complimented by super-steezy lyrics about putting people onto the payroll and smashing through taxes in unique bbno$ style.
Photos: Chloe X Halle Cover the September/October 2022 Issue of Essence MagazinePhotos: Chloe X Halle Cover the September/October 2022 Issue of Essence Magazine
August 22, 2022

ESSENCE Communications, Inc., the leading media, technology, and commerce company serving Black women and communities, revealed the beautiful sister duo Chloe x Halle as the cover of their September/October 2022 Issue. Check out photos of the new solo singer and upcoming Little Mermaid star on Essence Magazine now!
VIDEO: DreamWorks Debuts GO, DOG. GO! Season 3 TrailerVIDEO: DreamWorks Debuts GO, DOG. GO! Season 3 Trailer
August 22, 2022

Go, Do. Go! voice actors include Michela Luci as Tag Barker, Callum Shoniker as Scooch Pooch, Katie Griffin as Ma Barker, Martin Roach as Paw Barker, Lyon Smith as Spike Barker and Gilber Barker, Tajja Isen as Cheddar Biscuit, Judy Marshak as Grandma Barker, and Patrick McKenna as Grandpaw Barker. Watch the new video trailer now!
Su Lee Releases New Singles 'Super Happy' & 'Jump'Su Lee Releases New Singles 'Super Happy' & 'Jump'
August 22, 2022

Pushing outside of her physical and mental comfort zone, the cohesive dual release marks Su’s first time creating outside of her 10x10 box room, collaborating with another artist, and producing trilingual tracks. The lyrics, which shift between English, Korean, and Spanish, serve as an optimistic reminder to live in the present.