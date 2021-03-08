Sun-El Musician Releases Fan-Made Music Video

Out today, South African artists Sun-El Musician and Msaki have unveiled a fan-made for 2020 single 'Ubomi Abumanga'.



The feel-good video for 'Ubomi Abumanga' is compiled of multiple TikTok dance clips, sent in from Sun-El fans from the UK, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, France, Belgium and more. The hashtag #ubomiabumanga kicked off the buzz around it and soon a dance challenge was sweeping the globe.



Already amassing 6 million combined streams, 'Ubomi Abumanga' is one of Sun-El's most successful tracks to date. It features on his latest album To The World & Beyond, which has racked up more than 15 million combined streams.



"Thank you for the love and support you guys have shown, you guys are truly amazing" - Sun-EL Musician.



Born in KwaZulu Natal, Sun-El Musician has risen to become one of Africa's most coveted producers, cementing his place in Afro-house royalty with the collaboration with Black Coffee and a certified double-platinum debut for the Africa To The World album. At the 2019 South African Music Awards he received nominations for 'Best Newcomer', 'Record of The Year', 'Best Dance Album' and two nominations for 'Collaboration of The Year'.



A composer and singer-songwriter from East London, South Africa, Msaki creates a sound that combines soulful folk with symphonic movements, Xhosa lyrics and African polyrhythms. She has shared stages with renowned artists such as Nduduzo Makhathini, Salif Keita, Pops Mohammed, Madala Kunene, Vusi Mahlasela and Angelique Kidjo.



Tapping into a craze that's conquering the world, the 'Ubomi Abumanga' TikTok compilation video is destined to see Sun-El's reputation skyrocket even further.

Listen here: