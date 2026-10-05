Sum Sun to Release Debut Album RENDEZVOUS

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New York City indie-pop duo SUM SUN have announced their debut album Rendezvous will be released on December 4. After steadily releasing singles throughout the year, and seeing their buzz continue to grow, the time felt right for Nick Benton and Ilan Pomerance to officially introduce themselves with a full-length body of work. Honing their skills as both musicians and producers, while experimenting with their sonic palettes, the upcoming record is SUM SUN stepping into their identity.

The duo shared, 'We've spent the last few years finding our sound and figuring out exactly what we want SUM SUN to be. 'Rendezvous' feels like the moment it all came together for us. It brings the sound, energy, and world we've been building into one complete statement. This record feels like the clearest picture yet of who we are: nostalgic, euphoric, restless, and always chasing summer.'

Along with the announcement, SUM SUN have released the album's title track. Sun-drenched and built for movement, the song was born from a simple guitar idea that was then pitched up and transformed into the melodic backbone. The duo blends bright, infectious guitars, hypnotic repetition, and a dance-floor pulse.

SUM SUN said, 'The single 'Rendezvous' captures the instant spark of meeting someone you can't get out of your head. The exchanged glances, mixed signals, and rush of wondering where it could all lead. Carefree, flirtatious, and euphoric, it feels like golden hour spilling into a night you don't want to end.'

The official video for 'Rendezvous' has also been released. Directed by Camille DZY and Rowan Cassandra Lin, the video is playful and celebratory, just like the music SUM SUN has become known for.

Earlier this year, SUM SUN embarked on their first ever nationwide tour alongside The Strike. With major stops in Chicago, DC, New York City and more, SUM SUN drew in the audience with every performance. Fans can keep an eye out for new show announcements soon.

About Sum Sun

Nick Benton and Ilan Pomerance are the duo behind the indie-pop project SUM SUN. In just three years, the band has amassed more than 25 million streams while receiving major editorial support from Spotify, including placements on New Music Friday, Good Vibes, Just Good Music, Indie Pop, All New Pop, soda and more. Fresh off their first nationwide tour supporting The Strike, SUM SUN continues to build momentum heading into the release of their debut full-length album, Rendezvous, on December 4.

Photo Credit: Luda Ronky



Photo Credit: Luda Ronky

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