Sum 41 Announces Fall U.S. Headline Tour

Fresh off a non-stop touring cycle throughout the US, Canada and Europe, Sum 41 have announced that this is just the beginning of the Order In Decline cycle. The band will be joined by The Amity Affliction and The Plot In You on a month long headlining tour throughout the U.S. this fall, after some Canadian headline and festival dates next month. Tickets are on sale this Friday, August 2nd at 10am local at http://www.sum41.com/.

This will be the first full headline tour for the band supporting their recent release, Order In Decline, which has been applauded by fans and press alike. The lead single from the album, "Out For Blood", landed the band in the Top 20 of a Billboard airplay chart, currently holding the #17 spot on the Active Rock Radio Chart which has also hit #1 at Sirius XM Octane.

Order In Decline was written on the road during the band's last world tour. They would start rehearsing riffs during sound checks, guaranteeing that the final product would translate to a live setting seamlessly. Each song kicks in with in your face rock melodies and will blow fans away, inducing a combination of high-energy circle pits from songs like "45 (A Matter Of Time) and "The New Sensation" as well as gut wrenching moments through songs like "Never There" and "Catching Fire."

For this upcoming tour, Sum 41 has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket goes to War Child to support children and families in communities affected by war throughout the world. More information can be found below or at http://warchild.ca/.

Upcoming Sum 41 North American Tour Dates

August 6 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon EX

August 8 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach+

August 10 - Victoriaville, QC - Rock La Cauze Festival

September 29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

October 1 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre*

October 2 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore*

October 4 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

October 5 - Minneapolis, MN - Menace in Minneapolis at Skyway Theatre^

October 8 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

October 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

October 11 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

October 13 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

October 16 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

October 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

October 18 - San Diego, CA - Soma

October 20 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

October 22 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

October 23 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

October 26 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

October 28 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

October 29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

October 31 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

November 2 - Edmonton, Canada - The 27th Annual Halloween Howler.#

+ - Support from Grandson and Seaway

* - Of Mice & Men replaces The Amity Affliction

# - Support from The Lazys and Kane Incognito

^ - Festival with The Amity Affliction, Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake and more

Armed with the most honest and intimate songs of his career, front man Deryck Whibley poured everything he had into this album. Producing, engineering, and mixing the album in his home studio, he pain-stakingly crafted and fine-tuned each song, highlighted by fast and full riffs, guitar solos from lead guitarist/backing vocalist Dave Brownsound, harmonious chords from guitarist Tom Thacker and the heavy, heart-thumping rhythm section of bassist/backing vocalist Cone McCaslin and drummer Frank Zummo.





