Sule Of Black Soprano Family Drops LP With Benny The Butcher & Inspectah Deck

Emerging from the heart of Englewood, New Jersey, SULE, a new rising star has released his debut album, Written On Wides Corner, via the esteemed Black Soprano Family imprint.

Recognized for his classic East Coast style, SULE captures audiences with his raw authenticity, lyrical prowess, distinctive voice with razor-sharp punchlines and unparalleled wit.

SULE's rise to prominence culminated in 2023 when Benny The Butcher signed him to Black Soprano Family Records; marking a significant milestone in SULE's career.

Written On Wides Corner is a testament to SULE's artistry, and dedication to his craft and features a stellar lineup of collaborators which includes Benny The Butcher, Inspectah Deck, Fuego Base and Sy Ari Da Kid among others. SULE has also just released a new visual for “Courtesy Inn,” which can be viewed below. Written on Wides Corner is an immersive listening experience for hip-hop aficionados worldwide.

SULE's Written On Wides Corner is now available at all DSP's courtesy of Black Soprano Family Records.

Watch SULE's “Courtesy Inn” Video: