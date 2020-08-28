Suburban Living Share 'How to Be Human' LP

The album comes from Egghunt Records.

Today, Philadelphia-based dream pop band Suburban Living share their new album, How to Be Human, via Egghunt Records (purchase vinyl here). The record presents the band's interpretations and meld of various strains and influences, both preceding and following the Disintegration-era, which the band gives clear nods to throughout the duration of the LP. The band balances the mainstream synth pop sound with goth rock, shoegaze and post-punk tendencies, toeing the line that Smith paved the way for artists to follow, with the monumental release in '89. The lush and dreamy journey via Suburban Living's version of dream pop and it's range, offering highs and lows, the dark and the light and a journey through sounds that are familiar, yet novel on HTBH. Suburban Living's How to Be Human is out now on all platforms, and available for purchase on vinyl on Bandcamp.

Wesley Bunch completed How to Be Human at Brian Dale Allen Strouse's home studio in New Hope, PA and Diamond City Studio in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Finally, he inked a deal with EggHunt Records, a Virginia label best known for discovering Lucy Dacus.

"I'd never really had songs that told stories before," he says, noting that the album's lush, '80s-inspired lead single "Main Street" is "just a story about every city." Atop the Gothic, Cure-esque roar of "Glow" and the alternately sparkling new wave of "Dirt," Bunch sings about common poisons, the former about ruinous substance addiction and the latter about excising toxic people. If any of the aliens in the album artwork's UFO heard these songs, they'd surely know How to Be Human-a lesson that eight years of making music certainly qualifies Bunch to teach.

Some things just take time. Nothing could be truer for Philadelphia's Suburban Living, a project originally envisioned in 2011 as a solo endeavor of Virginia native Wesley Bunch. Yet, after 5 years and a move to Philadelphia, Bunch found Suburban Living to be much more than solely his own, joining forces with seasoned musicians Michael Cammarata, Peter Pantina, and Chris Radwanski in his newfound home. The resulting collaborative relationship amongst these four refreshed the project and expanded upon the already impressive groundwork laid by Bunch.

Suburban living has joined the EggHunt roster to release a new full-length LP. How to Be Human is out August 28th.

Listen to the album here:

Photo Credit: Kelly Cammarata

View More Music Stories Related Articles