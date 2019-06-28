Sub-Radio Releases Effervescent Love Song DREAMCATCHER

D.C. - based indie pop group Sub-Radio have released their latest single,"Dreamcatcher" today. The effervescent and bright-eyed track is a story of true appreciation and love. "We've almost never written a straightforward 'love song,' and almost looked at it like a challenge. Big primary-color emotions are tricky to convey. 'Dreamcatcher' started as a demo, a gift for one of our girlfriends, and transformed into something we all love" shares Adam Bradley (Vocals) on the track. Fans can stream "Dreamcatcher" today.

"Dreamcatcher" joins previously released single "Room For You" from the band's forthcoming EP, Dog Years, due out July 19th. Produced by Dylan Bauld (Flor, Halsey, LIGHTS) and mixed by Andrew Maury (Shawn Mendes, COIN, Post Malone), Dog Years shows Sub-Radio fully embracing different styles, textures and energies throughout 5 cohesive tracks.

Dog Years Track Listing

1. Better Than That

2. Room For You

3. Dreamcatcher

4. Million And One

5. Instincts

Sub-Radio is on the road for the "Know You Better" US Tour. The band is traveling across the US before wrapping up on July 26th for a special show in the band's hometown of Washington, D.C. A full list of tour dates are below, but please stay tuned to Sub-Radio's social media accounts for more details and ticket information.

Upcoming US Tour Dates

June 28 - Portland, OR - Twilight

June 29 - Olympia, WA - Oly Underground

June 30 - Seattle, WA - The Funhouse

July 2 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

July 3 - Boise, ID - Vista Bar

July 5 - Provo, UT - ABGs

July 6 - Denver, CO - Moe's

July 7 - Iowa City, IA - Blue Moose

July 8 - Des Moines, IA - Leftys

July 12 - Nashville, TN - Back Corner

July 13 - Louisville, KY - Third Street Dive

July 14 - Cincinnati, OH - Northside Tavern

July 15 - PJ's Lager House - Detroit

July 16 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

July 18 - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2

July 26 - Washington, D.C.

Sub-Radio is Adam Bradley (vocals), Matt Prodanovich (guitar, vocals), Michael Pereira (drums), John Fengya (keys, guitar, vocals), Barry Siford (bass) and Kyle Cochran (guitar, keys).





