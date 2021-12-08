Stromae Announces New Album 'Multitude'

Today, global superstar Stromae has revealed he will be releasing his third studio album 'Multitude' on March 4, 2022 on Darkroom/Interscope Records. This highly anticipated full-length will feature 12 original tracks written and produced by Stromae, and will be available on digital, CD and vinyl, including special colored versions for D2C.

Following a sold-out arena tour across all continents - including headlining the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York City, and becoming the undoubtable breakaway highlight act from 2015's Coachella Festival, the critically acclaimed Belgian-born artist, writer, performer, producer, designer and director went on an 8-year hiatus to focus on other creative endeavors, including making award winning music videos for the likes of Dua Lipa (IDGAF) and Billie Eilish (Hostage), as well as continuing to release high-end fashion capsule collections under the Mosaert umbrella with his creative partners Coralie Barbier and Luc Van Haver.

Fast forward to October 2021, Stromae made a much welcomed and surprise return with his latest smash single, Santé, which accumulated 3.5 million streams in the first week and quickly became the 5th most streamed track on Spotify upon release, with the music video amassing more than 18 million views on YouTube.

Santé' is an ode to those who work when others are partying. Upon a South American, cumbia-inspired rhythm, interwoven by synths and beats, Stromae sings "let's have a toast for the conquerors of the worst work hours. For the new parents lulled to sleep by cries. For the insomniacs by trade..." His tribute twirls from sincere emotion to caustic irony. A master of his craft, Stromae skillfully instills scenes that are both funny and thought provoking. His play on words and vocal range amplify the accuracy of the situations described, and the call for inclusivity - joy and respect for everyone.

The official music video was co-directed by Jaroslav Moravec and Luc Van Haver, and produced by Mosaert - Stromae's creative label. Through schematic tutorials, the video details everyday heroes who are invited to dance and gradually abandon themselves to a dreamlike party.

Tonight, Stromae will be debuting Santé' on North American late night television with a captivating live performance on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The show starts at 11:35/10:35c.

