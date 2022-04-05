Stromae Announces Additional Arena Tour Dates

Stromae continues to command audiences worldwide, as his North American arena tour sees new dates added and others sell out, including added shows at New York's legendary Madison Square Garden and Montreal's Bell Centre. A new show at the Shrine Auditorium has also been announced in Los Angeles.

Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, April 6 at 10am (local) Pre-sale password is MULTITUDE. The general on-sale begins Friday, April 8 at 10am local time.

All previously announced tour dates are on-sale now here.

Last month, the internationally acclaimed Belgian-born artist, writer, performer, producer, designer and directorreleased his critically acclaimed third-studio album 'Multitude.' The album has been hailed by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR and countless other respected publications. The twelve-track masterpiece was composed by Stromae, produced by his creative label Mosaert, and features recent singles 'Santé,' 'L'enfer' and his most recent offering 'Fils De Joie.'

Ahead of his highly anticipated Coachella appearances on Saturday April 16 and 23, Stromae will be performing live on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! this month.

Multitude' comes after a period of forced hiatus from the stage. With it came enforced furlough and its silver linings: settling down, leading a more relaxed, structured life, closer to family, making work exciting again, expanding his sources of inspiration and, most of all, making what he went through worth it by reinvesting the dividends of this challenging phase into the core of new songs.

Far from any self-centered self-pity, Stromae took advantage of this time to identify more closely with others, putting himself in the shoes of the characters of others. The unstable men in La Solassitude and Mon Amour, the prostitute's son in Fils de Joie, the depressed and suicidal protagonists of Mauvaise Journée and L'Enfer, the mismatched couple in Pas Vraiment, the invisible people in Santé, the suffering women in Déclaration; he embraces them all with kindness and altruism, providing each with a touching portrait. By doing so, he gives the title 'Multitude' a deep resonance, the same one that Walt Whitman conveys in his poem, of which Stromae could take up the opening: "I am large, I contain multitude, I am of every hue and caste, of every rank and religion."

"Multitude' is a window on the world, on people, and a rare moment of communion and pleasure to be shared. An alchemy of opposites, shaped by the will to testify without judgement or contempt to the human condition in all its diversity, and to the urge to explore the lives of others, sometimes your own (Que du bonheur on fatherhood, Invaincu on healing). 'Multitude' is Stromae's other way of exploring the world, while staying firmly attached to his roots.

STROMAE NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

04/16 - Coachella Festival - Indio, CA

04/23 - Coachella Festival - Indio, CA

10/21 - Pacific Coliseum - Vancouver, BC

10/25 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA - SOLD OUT

10/28 - Shrine Auditorium and Expo - Los Angeles, CA - JUST ADDED

11/21 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY - SOLD OUT

11/22 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY - JUST ADDED

11/25 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QUE - SOLD OUT

11/26 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QUE - SOLD OUT

11/27 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QUE - SOLD OUT

11/29 - Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto, ON

12/03 - The Anthem - Washington, DC - SOLD OUT

12/06 - Agganis Arena - Boston, MA

12/11 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QUE

12/14 - - Bell Centre - Montreal, QUE - JUST ADDED