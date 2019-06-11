Street Sects Announces GENTRIFICATION III: DEATH AND DISPLACEMENT
As the third installment in their Gentrification series, which started in 2014, Street Sects will release a new two-song EP on August 2nd via The Flenser. Titled Gentrification III: Death and Displacement, the A-side track "Goodbye Recidivist Road" is streaming today via Revolver Magazine.
Street Sects released Gentrification I: The Morning After the Night We Raped Death in January of 2017. This two song 7" was the first of a planned five part series titled Gentrification: A Serial Album. In June of the same year they released Gentrification II: Broken Windows, Sunken Ceilings. After the second single was released, Street Sects was approached by San Francisco based record label The Flenser, and they switched gears to begin working on a full length for the label - End Position. One release led to another, and the final three installments of the Gentrification series were put on hold, indefinitely.
Now, five years later, in the wake of the release of their more melodic and melancholic sophomore LP The Kicking Mule, Street Sects have returned to the serial album that started it all to pick up where they left off. Gentrification III: Death and Displacement isn't so much a return to form (the bands' style has always been in flux, and their approach to songwriting and production has evolved significantly in the past half-decade) as it is a return to the emotional intent that fueled those first two releases. The themes and stories addressed within the Gentrification series were never intended to be strict socioeconomic commentary, but rather the conversation and consequences surrounding Gentrification were meant to be a fractured and brutal lens through which we are given a voyeuristic look into the emotional perspectives of characters whose lives are maligned by alienation, exile, and economic peril. If crime is primarily a symptom of the underclass, then perhaps our prisons are filled with some our most valuable living lessons. These castaways, offenders and recidivists are a glaring example of the consequences of a systematic ideological violence inflicted by the haves upon the have-nots. The Gentrification series is not an indictment or an apology, it is an empathetic gritting of the teeth, clenching of the fist, and pulling of the trigger.
Street Sects will be on tour this July and a full list of tour dates can be found below. Pre-order Gentrification III: Death and Displacement here. More news coming soon.
Gentrification III: Death and Displacement Track listing:
2. Boxcars
STREET SECTS - ON TOUR:
July 10 Tulsa, OK. Cameron Art Center
July 11 Oklahoma City, OK. 89th St. OKC
July 12 Little Rock, AR. White Water Tavern
July 13 Lexington, KY. Clairvoyance Fest
July 14 Lawrence, KS. The Bottleneck
July 15 Denver, CO. Hi-Dive (with Have a Nice Life)
July 16 Albuquerque, NM. Long Hair Records
July 17 Lubbock, TX. Bash's
Artist photo by: Mike Manewitz