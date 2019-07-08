Stream Luxury's TROPHIES via NPR's Weekend Edition

Indie rock veterans Luxury recently returned with their fifth record, Trophies, now streaming and available for purchase on CD and LP. Luxury formed in the mid-'90s in the small southern town of Toccoa, Georgia (home of James Brown "The Godfather of Soul") and were brash and swaggering from the outset with an ever-present flamboyance from lead singer Lee Bozeman. Like Fugazi fronted by Morrissey, they became known for their live shows, which always felt close to imploding under their own frantic energy. However, tragedy struck while touring around their 1995 debut full-length, Amazing and Thank You, as the band suffered a catastrophic wreck that resulted in three broken necks, an almost crippled Lee, and a wide-eyed new regard for life. In the wake of recovery, the members began to focus their energies intensely on reflecting upon life as it is lived: a journey that eventually led to Lee Bozeman, guitarist Jamey Bozeman, and bassist Chris Foley becoming Eastern Orthodox priests.

Trophies is Luxury's first release with three-fifths of the band ordained, and the making of the entire project was visually documented by guitarist Matt Hinton - director of the critically acclaimed documentary Awake, My Soul: The Story of the Sacred Harp. The footage would become a part of his follow-up, Parallel Love: The Story of a Band Called Luxury, which released last month via Abramorama (Exit Through the Giftshop, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week) and is currently screening across North America with upcoming showings in Los Angeles, Vancouver, San Diego, Portland, Seattle, Asheville, and more (see below for all dates). This past Saturday, NPR's Renee Montagne spoke with Hinton and Father Foley for a Weekend Edition feature that is currently available online alongside a full stream of the album.

LISTEN: TROPHIES via NPR

TROPHIES TRACKLIST:

1. Ginsberg Reading 'Howl'

2. Parallel Love

3. Trophies

4. Don't Feel Bad If You Don't Feel Better Right Away

5. The War on Women

6. You Must Change Your Life

7. Museums In Decline

8. Words of Mouth

9. Courage, Courage

10.The Gates of Paradise (Give Praise Where Praise Is Due)

UPCOMING FILM SCREENINGS:

July 11 - Grail Movie House - Asheville, NC

July 14 - Laemmle Glendale - Glendale, CA

July 15 - Laemmle NoHo 7 - Los Angeles, CA

July 16 - Landmark Hillcrest - San Diego, CA

July 17 - The Art Theatre - Long Beach, CA

July 19 - The Spinning Jenny - Greer, SC

July 22 - Jacob Burns Film Center - Pleasantville, NY

July 22 - Hollywood Theatre - Portland, OR

July 23 - Rio Theatre - Vancouver, BC

July 24 - Northwest Film Forum - Seattle, WA

July 25 - Northwest Film Forum - Seattle, WA





