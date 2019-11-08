Strange Case Release New Single '27 Club'

Ventura, CA rock outfit Strange Case have released their single "27 Club" via Regime Music Group online across all digital platforms. Recorded at Surf and Turf studios in Thousand Oaks, CA and mastered by John Greenham, the song utilizes psychedelic and fuzzy guitar riffs with bouncy melodies that will undoubtedly get stuck in your head. The track is the first single from their upcoming debut album for Regime Music Group currently scheduled for an early 2020 release.

"Recently Mikey and I have been taking notice at some of our childhood inspirations getting older. It's been pretty depressing haha. It's not fun realizing some of your heroes are washed up. Being realists, we understand eventually that's going to be our fate. The lyrics we wrote are pretty cynical, and it's basically us imagining what it will be like someday when we aren't the trending artists we once were. We are picturing being an older musician who in a way wishes they were part of the '27 Club'," commented guitarist Zane Vandevort. "If we would have died a young death at the peak of our career, we would have never shown our weaknesses and human qualities later in life. We tend to dehumanize all the legendary musicians who passed away earlier in life, and we create a mysterious, and god-like way of viewing them. This song tells the musicians perspective to what that might feel like, and how human every artist really is."

Started in 2016 by high school friends Zane Vandevort, Mikey Netka, Trevor Smith and Shane Hewitt, Strange Case combines reverberated guitar tones of 60s surf music, along side vocal hooks and harmonies. Strange Case puts its own twist on the California sound that is uniquely their own. The group has been garnering attention and massive buzz throughout the California music scene. The group's initial EP "Too, Bad Too Sad" was released and immediately drew comparisons to groups like The Frights, as the band began playing relentlessly around Southern California.





