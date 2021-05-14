Strange Bones Announce Debut Album and Release Title Track 'England Screams'

UK act Strange Bones are set to kick start their loudest chapter, announcing the release of their highly anticipated debut album ENGLAND SCREAMS out on August 20th via FRKST / 300 Entertainment. As a taste of things to come, the band have shared the title track "ENGLAND SCREAMS" - watch below, a ferocious call to arms that blurs the lines between punk rock and electronica, alongside an accompanying video. The song features an anthemic hook and lyrically focuses on the ever-changing thought process behind human behavior.

Speaking of the new single, frontman Bobby Bentham explains: "It's like we're living in a pantomime, everyone is waiting and expecting for something shocking to happen. It's a reality TV show. England Screams. Society's paradigm of a typical human being is breaking down, constantly changing, in some amazing ways, in a new world which feels more authoritarian than ever. It's as if we're moving forwards and backwards at the same time, an insane contradiction that is fuelled by the hyper-normal behaviour of the press and the state, which are inevitably the same thing."

A mutant creation spawned from a year of experimentation and pushing personal boundaries, forthcoming album ENGLAND SCREAMS is Strange Bones' most authentic and ambitious work to date. With Bobby at the helm on writing, production, mixing and engineering, the record is a seismic, bone-crushing sonic escape. Focusing on the relationship between chaos and balance, it's a healthy reality check that rips through the highs and lows of life. The album marks the band's first full-length release with FRKST, an imprint of 300 Entertainment run by Johnny Stevens, frontman of the band Highly Suspect.

Expanding on the album themes, Bentham says: "The idea for 'ENGLAND SCREAMS' album came from trying to understand the relationship between order and chaos, the two factions that fly different flags but create balance when they meet in battle. I'm not afraid of taking things to extremes, which aligns with the highs and lows of not just songwriting, but life in general. It's where I feel comfortable when creating, completely outside of my comfort zone, Which asks the question if there was ever a comfort zone there to begin with."

On FRKST's involvement with the band, Johnny Stevens comments:"My friends usually tell me how happy they are for me that I created FRKST as a new home for artists.. but sometimes it feels like they're really saying "awwwww that's cute, good for you.." Then I show them Strange Bones. That's when their mouths start to hang open and they don't know what to say. England Screams is no fing joke."

