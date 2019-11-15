Straight No Chaser Releases OPEN BAR EP
Chart-topping a cappella group Straight No Chaser has unveiled their "Open Bar" EP, featuring the group's signature re-creations of classic bar-themed songs, including "Closing Time," "Take Me Home Tonight," "Tennessee Whiskey," "Tequila," and "All Star."
"Open Bar" is the group's inaugural release on their new label imprint, SNC Records, via Warner Music Group's Arts Music.
As the group finds themselves in the midst of their "Open Bar" tour this fall, NBC announced yesterday that they'll join Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Brett Eldredge, and more to perform on "Christmas in Rockefeller Center," the annual NYC tree lighting, airing live on December 4th.
The following day, December 5th, Straight No Chaser will return to "Today with Hoda and Jenna" to perform live.
Following this leg of their Open Bar tour which wraps up January 2nd in Honolulu, the group recently announced a second US leg next spring, kicking off March 27 in Fresno, CA, and running through April 11 in Worcester, MA. For more information, see the full tour dates below.
STRAIGHT NO CHASER FALL TOUR 2019
NOVEMBER
15 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Center
16 Fort Lauderdale, FL Broward Center for the Performing Arts
17 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Center
19 Gainesville, FL Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
20 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center
21 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
22 St Louis, MO Fox Theatre
23 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre (2 Shows)
24 Hershey, PA Hershey Theatre (2 Shows)
29 New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casino
30 Mt Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino
DECEMBER
1 Louisville, KY Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
3 Evansville, IN Old National Events Plaza
5 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre
6 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
7 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre (2 Shows)
8 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre (2 Shows)
10 Fort Wayne, IN Embassy Theatre
11 Des Moines, IA Des Moines Civic Center
12 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
13 Bloomington, IN IU Auditorium
14 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre (2 shows)
15 Cleveland, OH KeyBank State Theatre (2 Shows)
17 Buffalo, NY Shea's Performing Arts Center
18 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center
19 Baltimore, MD Modell Lyric
20 Everett, MA Encore Boston Harbor
21 Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Casino Resort
22 Easton, PA State Theatre (2 Shows)
23 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
27 Reno, NV Grand Theatre
28 Cerritos, CA Cerritos Center for Performing Arts
29 San Francisco, CA Davies Symphony Hall
30 Seattle, WA McCaw Hall
31 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium
JANUARY
2 Honolulu, HI Blaisdell Center
MARCH
27 Fresno, CA Saroyan Theatre
28 Modesto, CA Gallo Center
29 San Luis Obispo, CA Miossi Hall
30 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre
APRIL
2 Salem, VA Salem Civic Center
7 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre
8 Albany, NY Palace Theater
9 Newport News, VA Ferguson Concert Hall
10 Verona, NY Turning Stone Casino
11 Worcester, MA Hanover Theater