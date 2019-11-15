Straight No Chaser Releases OPEN BAR EP

Chart-topping a cappella group Straight No Chaser has unveiled their "Open Bar" EP, featuring the group's signature re-creations of classic bar-themed songs, including "Closing Time," "Take Me Home Tonight," "Tennessee Whiskey," "Tequila," and "All Star."

"Open Bar" is the group's inaugural release on their new label imprint, SNC Records, via Warner Music Group's Arts Music.

As the group finds themselves in the midst of their "Open Bar" tour this fall, NBC announced yesterday that they'll join Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Brett Eldredge, and more to perform on "Christmas in Rockefeller Center," the annual NYC tree lighting, airing live on December 4th.



The following day, December 5th, Straight No Chaser will return to "Today with Hoda and Jenna" to perform live.

Following this leg of their Open Bar tour which wraps up January 2nd in Honolulu, the group recently announced a second US leg next spring, kicking off March 27 in Fresno, CA, and running through April 11 in Worcester, MA. For more information, see the full tour dates below.

STRAIGHT NO CHASER FALL TOUR 2019

NOVEMBER

15 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Center

16 Fort Lauderdale, FL Broward Center for the Performing Arts

17 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Center

19 Gainesville, FL Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

20 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center

21 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

22 St Louis, MO Fox Theatre

23 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre (2 Shows)

24 Hershey, PA Hershey Theatre (2 Shows)

29 New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casino

30 Mt Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino

DECEMBER

1 Louisville, KY Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

3 Evansville, IN Old National Events Plaza

5 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre

6 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

7 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre (2 Shows)

8 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre (2 Shows)

10 Fort Wayne, IN Embassy Theatre

11 Des Moines, IA Des Moines Civic Center

12 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

13 Bloomington, IN IU Auditorium

14 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre (2 shows)

15 Cleveland, OH KeyBank State Theatre (2 Shows)

17 Buffalo, NY Shea's Performing Arts Center

18 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center

19 Baltimore, MD Modell Lyric

20 Everett, MA Encore Boston Harbor

21 Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Casino Resort

22 Easton, PA State Theatre (2 Shows)

23 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

27 Reno, NV Grand Theatre

28 Cerritos, CA Cerritos Center for Performing Arts

29 San Francisco, CA Davies Symphony Hall

30 Seattle, WA McCaw Hall

31 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

JANUARY

2 Honolulu, HI Blaisdell Center

MARCH

27 Fresno, CA Saroyan Theatre

28 Modesto, CA Gallo Center

29 San Luis Obispo, CA Miossi Hall

30 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre

APRIL

2 Salem, VA Salem Civic Center

7 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre

8 Albany, NY Palace Theater

9 Newport News, VA Ferguson Concert Hall

10 Verona, NY Turning Stone Casino

11 Worcester, MA Hanover Theater





