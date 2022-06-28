Stevie Van Zandt and Sixthman Unveil Outlaw Country Cruise 7

Stevie Van Zandt's Renegade Circus and Sixthman, creators of unforgettable festivals on sand and at sea for more than two decades, have unveiled the initial lineup for the upcoming Outlaw Country Cruise 7, sailing February 21-27, 2023 from Miami, FL to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas and Cozumel, Mexico aboard Norwegian Pearl for six nights of hard rockin' country and high adventure on the Caribbean Sea.

Pre-sales will be available beginning Tuesday, July 5 with general on-sales following on Friday, July 8, exclusively here.

The seventh voyage of the critically acclaimed Outlaw Country Cruise will feature another jam-packed lineup of alternative country rock royalty, including The Mavericks, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Old 97's, Kathleen Edwards, Carlene Carter, Elizabeth Cook, The Waco Brothers, and more.

The music and activities aboard Outlaw Country Cruise 7 will never stop, with five unique venues stacked with special performances, once-in-a-lifetime collaborations, exclusive tribute shows, and SiriusXM Sessions at Sea radio tapings hosted by SiriusXM Outlaw Country DJs Steve Earle, Elizabeth Cook, and of course, Mojo Nixon.

The luxurious Norwegian Pearl will provide everything needed to make the seventh installment of Outlaw Country Cruise the most exhilarating cruise vacation ever, with fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

The Outlaw Country Cruise 7 will also include unforgettable shore excursions in Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas (offering gorgeous white sand beaches, ideal for snorkeling and swimming with pigs) and the island of Cozumel, Mexico (perfect for its fantastic fishing, snorkeling, and diving opportunities and exploring historic Mayan ruins).

Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 3-5 weeks (Great Stirrup Cay) and 4-6 weeks (Cozumel) prior to sailing. Outlaw Country Cruisers will be able to book excursions upon receipt of their official booking number.

THE OUTLAW COUNTRY CRUISE 7

February 21-27, 2023

Sailing from Miami, FL to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas

& Cozumel, Mexico aboard the Norwegian Pearl

LINEUP:

The Mavericks

Lucinda Williams

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Ray Wylie Hubbard

Old 97's

Kathleen Edwards

Carlene Carter

Elizabeth Cook

The Waco Brothers

Mike and the Moonpies

Vandoliers

The Twangbangers

Jesse Dayton

Supersuckers

Linda Gail Lewis

Jason D. Williams

Rosie Flores

The Warner E. Hodges Band

Sarah Borges

Eric "Roscoe" Ambel

The Mastersons

The Whitmore Sisters

Eddie Angel's Guitar Party

Chris Sprague & His 18 Wheelers

Roger Alan Wade and the Honky Tonk CIA

Mojo Nixon