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Stevie Holland Releases TALK TO YOUR TOMATOES Jazz Album

Matt Aranoff, Jeff Davis, and guests Ben Monder and Chet Doxas join Holland on the recording.

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Stevie Holland Releases TALK TO YOUR TOMATOES Jazz Album

Jazz vocalist and songwriter Stevie Holland has released a new album, TALK TO YOUR TOMATOES, now available on CD, vinyl, and digital and streaming platforms. The collection blends standards from the pop, jazz, and American Songbook catalogs with original songs written by Holland and longtime collaborator Gary William Friedman, who also arranged the album.

The album can be streamed or downloaded at orcd.co/ttytsh and at www.stevieholland.com.

The album features Matthew Sheens on piano, Matt Aranoff on bass, and Jeff Davis on drums, with guest appearances by Ben Monder on guitar and Chet Doxas on horns. Friedman's contributions include a reworked arrangement of How I Feel from THE ME NOBODY KNOWS, alongside orchestrations spanning string orchestra, horn combo, and guitar.

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