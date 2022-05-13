Steven C Releases New Album 'Classic Rock Piano: Volume 1 - California'

Pianist, composer, and recording artist Steven C Anderson (Steven C) brings together a monumental reimagining of the soundtrack of his youth with the release of his latest album collection, 'Classic Rock Piano'. 'Classic Rock Piano: Volume 1 - California' is the first of 4 volumes that spans 4 decades.

Steven C brings new life to 100 beautifully reimagined classic rock songs, all featuring his 9-foot Bosendorfer piano. The collaboration process among all the artists involved is evident throughout, as treatments include solo piano along with supporting rhythm instruments in the mix.

His solo piano take of "Smoke On The Water," with that classic guitar riff in Perfect 4th's ringing out, will take everyone back to their first hearing in 1972. 'Classic Rock Piano: Volume 1 - California' is available to download and stream on all digital platforms now!

"I never thought I would re-experience that mesmerizing era through my piano playing!" shares Steven C.

Selling over 2 million albums with over 70 million streams per year across all digital platforms, Steven C has the ability to give listeners an entirely new perspective on the music they all know and love. His talent goes beyond his classically trained piano-playing skills, evoking pure emotion and showcasing remarkable creativity. Fans will be delighted with the release of "Classic Rock Piano" and will not want to miss exciting upcoming projects from Steven C!

Pianist and composer Steven C has sold more than 2 million copies of his own recordings, including 'Chasing Grace' (American Gramaphone) and 'HeartStrings', a collaborative effort with Grammy Award-winning arranger and conductor Arnie Roth.

Among his most popular singles are "Signature", "Deep Within", "Death Do Us Part" and "Daybreak", which have been streamed more than 16 million times from leading streaming providers.

Listen to the new album here: