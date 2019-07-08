Steve Miller Band to Make Wynn Las Vegas Debut

This October, American rock group Steve Miller Band will make its Wynn Las Vegas debut with a three-night engagement of An Evening with Steve Miller Band at the Encore Theater. Enlivening the music scene for more than half a century, Steve Miller Band will bring beloved hits from albums such as The Joker, Fly Like An Eagle and Book of Dreams to the stage on Oct. 2, 4 and 5. Tickets for all performances go on sale Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Hailing from San Francisco, Steve Miller Band first made its mark as a psychedelic blues rock band with albums like Children of the Future, Sailor and Brave New World. In the '70s, Miller created a brand of pop music that led to hits such as "The Joker," "Rock'n Me," "Jet Airliner" and more. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, Steve Miller has sold tens of millions of records, and his music has been streamed more than two billion times.

Ticket Information

Dates: Oct. 2, 4-5, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. PDT

Price: Ticket prices range from $59.50 to $250, plus applicable fees

Points of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com

Miller's musical influence stems from working closely with artists such as Les Paul, Muddy Waters, Buddy Guy, James Cotton and others. He is a member of the Board of Directors at Jazz at Lincoln Center, and he is also a member of the visiting committee of the Department of Musical Instruments at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year, five of Miller's guitars will be displayed in "Play It Loud: The Instruments of Rock and Roll" at the Met through Oct. 1, 2019.

