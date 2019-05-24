Steve Lacy's APOLLO XXI Out Today

Steve Lacy -- best known as the guitarist of space-soul band THE INTERNET - has released his debut solo album, Apollo XXI, on 3qtr via AWAL TODAY.

Click HERE to listen to Apollo XXI

Click HERE to watch the video for "Outro Freestyle"

One of the most eagerly-awaited debuts of the last couple years, Steve also recently launched his website https://geminigemz.org which features exclusive merch and a shareable Steve Lacy AR figurine.

Lacy is currently one of four covers for the current 'Voice of a Generation' issue ofi-D alongside environmental activist Greta Thunberg and models Nathan Westling and Ugbad Abdi. Read the exclusive interview HERE.

At the ripe age of 20, the Grammy-nominated Compton native already has a veteran's resume; he was Wired Magazine's Tech Visionary, Time Magazine's Most Influential Teen, produced-written-featured with Solange, J Cole, Vampire Weekend, Blood Orange, and produced some of Kendrick Lamar's DAMN on his iphone. He's also toured the world 3x with his bandmates THE INTERNET, given a TED Talk, worked extensively with Louis Vuitton on behalf of Virgil Abloh (including walking at the LV Paris Fashion Week show) and has now eschewed all major label offers to release his first album on his terms.

Photo credit: Alan Lear





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You