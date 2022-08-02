Steve Lacy Announces 'Give You the World' Tour

Steve Lacy is thrilled to announce a run of North American shows set for this fall in support of his critically acclaimed sophomore album Gemini Rights.

The tour, kicking off on October 2nd in Denver, CO, will make its way across the U.S. and Canada, wrapping up with a special hometown show on November 11 at The Greek in Los Angeles, CA. Full dates are listed below. Tickets are available HERE starting this Friday, August 5 at 10AM local time.

Gemini Rights, released on RCA Records, recently scored the acclaimed producer/singer his highest debut on the Billboard 200 at No. 7. The album also found itself atop genre playlists as well; the album debuted at No. 1 on the Top Alternative Albums chart, No. 1 Top Rock Albums, No. 1 Top Rock & Alternative Albums and No. 3 Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums.

Written, produced, and played pretty much entirely by Steve, Gemini Rights is an incredible leap forward for an artist who has already established himself as a true cultural force. At the ripe old age of 24, Lacy already has a veteran's resume: Wired Magazine Tech Visionary, Time Magazine Most Influential Teen, Grammy-nominated for his debut album, Apollo XXI, multiple world tours, walked for Virgil Abloh's first Louis Vuitton show in Paris, gave a TED Talk in NYC, produced a track on Kendrick Lamar's DAMN ("Pride") on his iPhone.

His list of collaborators is a who's who of game changing artists, all of whom look to Lacy to bring his signature brand of cool to their sonic table: people like Tyler the Creator, Solange, J.Cole, Vampire Weekend, Dirty Projectors, Kali Uchis, Thundercat, and Mac Miller, not to mention his guitar, bass, songwriting, and production with his bandmates THE INTERNET. His song "Dark Red," which he literally made on his iPhone, went platinum earlier this year.

None of this will prepare you for the sprawl and scope of Gemini Rights, however. Like Lacy himself, the record is an amalgamation of a crazy array of references and influences - everything from Caetono Veloso to Andre 3000's The Love Below to the Beatles to Sly Stone to his friends/band mates in THE INTERNET and much more.

Processing his first real heartbreak of his early 20s, Gemini Rights explodes with emotional breadth, with some songs calling out his ex (see: the first lines of album opener "Static" - "Baby you got somethin' in your nose / sniffin' that K, did you fill the hole?") to others fully lamenting the loss ("Buttons") and bouncing back with indignance ("Sunshine" featuring glorious vocals by Fousheé) and more.

It is an album that's savage, hilarious, tender, sexy, gender fluid, heartbroken, forthright, polyamorous, full of longing, and wears its heart on its sleeve in the best ways possible. Like its title, it is dichotomous but singular, and you will not hear another album like it in 2022.

Tour Dates

Sun-Oct-2 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Tue-Oct-4 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

Wed-Oct-5 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Thu-Oct-6 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall

Sun-Oct-9 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Mon-Oct-10 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Tue-Oct-11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Thu-Oct-13 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Sat-Oct-15 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Mon-Oct-17 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Wed-Oct-19 Richmond, VA @ The National

Thu-Oct-20 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Fri-Oct-21 - Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

Sun-Oct-23 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

Mon-Oct-24 - New Orleans, LA @ Republic

Tue-Oct-25 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Thu-Oct-27 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

Fri-Oct-28 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

Sun-Oct-30 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

Mon-Oct-31 - Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

Wed-Nov-2 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Fri-Nov-4 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Sun-Nov-6 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

Mon-Nov-7 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Tue-Nov-8 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Thu-Nov-10 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blue

Fri-Nov-11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre