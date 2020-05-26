Steve Berlin, Steven Drozd, And Scott Amendola Premiere Original Score To TEN COMMANDMENTS PT. 1

DAWN is Reboot's all-night interpretation of the magical and mighty holiday of Shavuot. Gathering digitally for 11 hours, viewers will spend the night immersed in the arts, music, comedy, food, film, learning and conversation - all presented by some of the greatest artists, rabbis and thinkers of our generation. Three concurrent tracks of programming will reimagine the 10 Commandments for 2020.

Reboot and the Jewish Emergent Network have seen first-hand how the power of imagination can translate and transform Jewish ritual and ideas. Last held in 2010, Reboot has hosted five DAWN festivals in San Francisco - evolving the Shavuot experience through the lens of arts and culture, and engaging thousands in state of the art programming. With DAWN 2020, Reboot is amplifying creative ideas and bringing in wider perspectives to create a one-of-a-kind Shavuot festival experience. DAWN aligns with Reboot's wider response to COVID-19, hosting a series of public digital programs that showcase and explore new pathways for wandering Jews and the world we live in.

DAWN will feature the premiere of a new score to Cecil B Demille's Ten Commandments Pt.1 by Steve Berlin (Los Lobos), Steven Drozd (Flaming Lips) and Scott Amendola. Cecil B DeMille's first attempt at telling the Ten Commandments story was in the Silent era year of 1923. The film is broken up into two stories: the story of the Jewish Exodus from Egypt and a thinly related "present day" melodrama. Berlin, Drozd and Amendola are creating a momentous new score for the Exodus tale, musically following Moses out of Egypt and into the Dessert where he receives the Ten Commandments.

DAWN will also feature dozens of other sessions and guests, including: Jill Soloway; Carl Reiner; Norman Lear; Gabi Moskowitz; Kasher vs. Kasher (Moshe Kasher and Rabbi David Kasher); Michaela Watkins; John Schott; Tiffany Shlain; The Milk Carton Kids; Zackary Drucker; AJ Jacobs; The rabbis and leaders of the Jewish Emergent Network; Yoga, Meditation, Sound Bath, Cooking Class, Music, DJ Dance Party and and much, much more!

