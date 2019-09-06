Steve Aoki and Backstreet Boys Team Up for New Single 'Let It Be Me'

Today, two-time Grammy-nominated DJ and Producer Steve Aoki and one of the most successful groups in music history, the Backstreet Boys treat fans to an exciting collaboration, dropping their new single "Let It Be Me." For the first-time-ever, the two powerhouses have come together for an emotional musical marriage sealed by breezy vocals and colorful production.



After spending some time talking about doing music together, Steve invited Nick Carter to his show at Hakkasan later that night. During the show, Carter, without hesitation, hopped on stage to perform the iconic single "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)." The pair immediately recognized the energy that impromptu moment created and made plans to harness that into something new and original. Now, two years later, comes a collaboration converging fans from both worlds.



Kicking off with a guitar and stripped-down vocals and Aoki's signature electro-pop sound, the song immediately offers an upbeat tempo with the Backstreet Boys' vocals gracing the track effortlessly. The song continues as the chorus picks up and repeats "let it be me." "If you are going to hurt someone let it be me," pleading for someone to choose them despite the possibility of a broken heart. The combination of Aoki's lively beat and the Backstreet Boys' harmonic vocals result in a pop smash for the brokenhearted, with a video to follow on Monday.



"Being able to work with these guys was so organic and effortless. Collaborating with a group that I've been listening to since I was a kid was such a memorable moment for me," said Aoki. "This song has a beautiful message and relates to a lot of different people overcoming challenges when you love someone, and love always wins in the end. I'm really proud of this one and know it will touch a lot of people."



"Our collaboration with Steve came about in a very organic way," said the Backstreet Boys. "We had the opportunity to spend some time with Steve at his house really getting to know each other, and the song developed naturally from there. The message behind it is one we think everyone can relate to. It's about working through any challenges that life brings to be with the person you love. And the importance of that message is something we really tried to show with the music video by having real couples tell their stories."



Aoki is known for his unexpected and groundbreaking collaborations, most recently teaming up with Darren Criss for a new take on the 90s anthem "Crash Into Me" by Dave Matthews Band. From their rise to fame in 1996 with their self-titled debut album to their most recent and ninth studio album DNAdebuting at #1 in early 2019, the Backstreet Boys have solidified themselves as a staple in the music industry. With an extensive discography and loyal fanbase, the band continues their success by breaking boundaries as one of the few to explore genres ranging from pop-rock to R&B, and now exploring the dance-pop world with famed DJ Steve Aoki. In addition, earlier this month, iHeartMedia announced BSB joining the jam-packed iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup while headlining their 11th tour, 'DNA World Tour.'





Related Articles View More Music Stories