Steve Aoki & Will Sparks Unite on Festival-Ready Single 'Send It'

Dim Mak boss Steve Aoki joins Will Sparks on festival-ready single "Send It." By incorporating Aoki's vocals over a tech-leaning production, the duo bring a much welcomed update to the Melbourne Sound that Sparks helped establish.



"Send It" marks the first time the world-renowned DJs have released a joint single. It follows Will Sparks' remix of Steve Aoki's Neon Future III single, "Anything More (feat. Era Istrefi)." The official music video features several action sports stars "sending it," including skateboard pioneer Tony Hawk, olympic snowboarding gold medalist Chloe Kim, and big wave surfer Kai Lenny.



Aoki is known for groundbreaking collaborations, ranging from pop-leaning bops to bigroom anthems. "Send It" serves as his latest festival-ready single and follows a summer of prolific cross-genre output, including "Let It Be Me," alongside the Backstreet Boys, "Rave" with MAKJ and Showtek, Timmy Trumpet collaboration "Hava (feat. Dr Phunk)," and a dance-remake of the Dave Matthews Band classic "Crash Into Me" alongside Darren Criss. The new track arrives as Aoki's heavy world-wide touring schedule continues, with upcoming performances slated at EDC Orlando, Beatpatrol Austria, Dim Mak ADE, Tomorrowland's 15th Anniversary ADE Party, Festival X Australia, Decadence, and numerous Las Vegas shows for his Hakkasan Group residency.



Since breaking through in 2013, 25-year-old Will Sparks has become one of the most talked about Australian musicians. While he's credited with pioneering the contagious bounce sound that overtook Melbourne (and spread worldwide), the young producer continues to reinvent himself and further expand his sound, evidenced by 2019 singles "Mona Lisa," "My Spine Is Tingling (feat. Luciana)," and Cat Dealers collaboration "Party Everyday."

Watch the new music video for "Send It" here:





