Stevan Shares New Track 'Warm'

Rising Australian singer, Stevan, is back with a brand new single, "Warm," releasing today with Honeymoon. The track was premiered last night on triple j's Good Nights with Bridget Hustwaite.



His previous release, "LNT," made big waves on streaming services, and was featured on Spotify's New Music Friday (AU&NZ), Indie Arrivals, Fresh Finds, Front Left, amongst others, as well as Apple's Best of the Week and Amazon's Brand New Music.



Back in April, Stevan debuted "Timee", which has already amassed over a million streams and landed him on the cover of Spotify's Indie Arrivals playlist and featured on All New Indie, Alternative R&B, and Front Left, and more. Apple Music also showed love, featuring "Timee" on their Best Of The Week and The A List: Alternative playlists.

Hailing from the beachside town of Wollongong, Australia, 18-year-old Stevan is a young musical powerhouse on the rise. The producer, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist combines his many musical skills to create woozy, dreamlike pop songs that defy genres and classification. Drawing inspiration from classic musicians such as Bob Marley, Al Green and Stevie Wonder, Stevan fuses this with his love for contemporary musicians Childish Gambino, Frank Ocean and Kendrick Lamar and the collision of classic and contemporary is evident in his sound today.



While still in high school, the self taught multi-instrumentalists, producer and singer made a name for himself releasing demos on Soundcloud, which quickly garnered him a loyal underground fan base and attracted industry attention. Just before graduating, Stevan signed to US label Honeymoon and became Astral People's latest management signing alongside fellow Australian artists like Cosmo's Midnight, Winston Surfshirt, and Milan Ring. With an arsenal of musical talent and a devoted fan base, Stevan is well on his way.





