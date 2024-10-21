Stereophonics Set First Headline Tour in Six Years; New LP Coming Soon

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed U.K. band Stereophonics will embark on their first tour in six years in Spring, 2025. Also their largest tour to date, their Spring North American tour kicks off March 21 at Théâtre Beanfield in Montreal and includes performances in New York, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles and more. See below for a complete list of tour dates.

The artist presale begins Wednesday, October 23 at 10 a.m. local time, with local presales beginning Thursday, October 24 at 10 a.m. local time. Presales end at 11:59 p.m. local time on October 24. Tickets are available for presale HERE.

In addition to the North American dates, Stereophonics will play some of the U.K. and Ireland’s biggest venues including Dublin's St. Anne’s Park, Cork's Virgin Media Park, London's Finsbury Park, Huddersfield's The John Smith’s Stadium, and Glasgow's Bellahouston Park as part of Summer Sessions. The tour will also feature a hometown return to Cardiff’s 60,000 capacity Principality Stadium for 2 nights.

The tour will see the band perform hits from their expansive catalogue including “Dakota,” “Have A Nice Day,” “Maybe Tomorrow,” “C’est La Vie,” “A Thousand Trees,” and more, along with songs from a new studio album coming in 2025.

Jones notes, “Being on the road again with my best friends, playing all the hits of this band’s catalog, for people in 2025 makes me so excited, we should make a new album…oh wait…we already did that! See ya there for more good times….TUNE!!! TUNE!!! TUNE!!”

Stereophonics achievements include eight U.K. #1 albums, 12 U.K. Top 10 albums and 11 U.K. Top 10 singles, including the U.K. #1 single “Dakota.” The group have sold over 10 million albums, 1.5 billion global streams and five BRIT award nominations, with one BRIT award win.

Their hits collection, Decade In The Sun, sold over 1.7 million copies in the U.K. alone and is certified Quintuple Platinum, while in 2022, on their last U.K. arena tour and Cardiff Stadium headline shows, they sold over 250,000 tickets.

Special guests for the tour will be announced soon.

Stereophonics will also be headlining Isle of Wight Festival on Saturday, June 21, 2025. More information HERE.

STEREOPHONICS 2025 LIVE DATES

March 21—Montreal, QC—Théâtre Beanfield

March 22—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall

March 23—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer

March 25—New York, NY—Brooklyn Paramount

March 26—Boston, MA—House of Blues

March 28—Washington, DC—Lincoln Theatre

March 29—Cleveland, OH—VENUE TBA

March 30—Chicago, IL—The Vic Theatre

April 2—Vancouver, BC—Vogue Theatre

April 3—Seattle, WA—Neptune Theatre

April 4—Portland, OR—McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

April 6—San Francisco, CA—The Regency Ballroom

April 8—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern

April 9—San Diego, CA—Humphrey’s Concerts By The Bay

April 11—Mexico City, MX—Teatro Metropólitan

