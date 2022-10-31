Stefano May Releases New Single 'Crazy'

Acclaimed Miami based LGBTQ+ singer-songwriter and piano virtuoso Stefano May channels intimate experiences of pain, plunging into life's hardest moments with his new single and video for "Crazy".

Working alongside producer Chico Bennett (Madonna, Lady Gaga, The Killers), a hauntingly beautiful ballad called "Crazy" was born - a deeply reflective, desolate take on the dark corners of enduring devotion. Stefano's achingly raw demonstration of stirring vulnerability reaches deep into our psyche for a lingering expression of cathartic lament.

Stefano uses his rich background as a classically trained pianist to pair this vocally driven piece with a dim and distorted piano hook. We watch Stefano grapple with isolationism and the ghosts of his past as he journeys across abandoned beaches, lonely rooftops, and the solitude of his bedroom in this contemplative music video.

Upon writing this track, May notes: "In everyone's life, there is a moment when words cannot convey the gravity of a troubling situation to another. The power and beauty of music builds connection and closes this gap." May has received acclaim from the likes of CNN, Ladygunn, Earmilk, GLAAD, Celebmix and Great Day Live to name a few.

Stefano is a singer, songwriter and piano virtuoso who fuses soul, pop and classical for an enthralling musical journey. The talented songwriter's music is marked by hope, love and connection in the aim to heal.

Born in Soveria Mannelli, Italy, Stefano took to music at an early age and began classical piano training at age seven. He quickly gained notoriety by performing on popular Italian TV shows, and since then has collaborated with famed songwriters, as well as the famed director Franco Zeffirelli. Honing his craft further, the musician and singer has ultimately composed and scored motion picture soundtracks under the guidance of award-winning filmmaker Jamal Joseph.

2019 marked the beginning of his solo project, when Stefano began collaborating with famed producer Chico Bennett (Madonna, Lady Gaga, The Killers, Prince). His debut single "Prayer" highlights the songwriter's warm and confessional vocals brimming with such passion, and yet such delicate vibrato tones.

Stefano's otherworldly vocal delivery glides with memorable melodies over intimate piano. The moving lyrics detail the act of loving again after hardship and disconnection. With comparisons to Sam Smith, Andrea Bocelli, and Michael Bublé, "Prayer" marked a graceful and exciting debut for this generational artist on the rise.

In Stefano's single "We Are The Power," the songwriter invites us all to take part in healing the world together. The glorious composition features soulful vocals, a soaring melody, and a vivacious chorus complete with a gospel choir for a most heartfelt demonstration of love, optimism, and vitality.

Stefano confides, "It is a song that describes the importance of every person's mission to use their individual gifts to unify the world in harmony and peace." After almost two years of collective hardship and widespread disease, "We Are The Power" is the perfect anthem to inspire bright beginnings for the new year ahead.

"Find My Way" was born as a musical tribute to the Motown world that has been highly influential to Stefano's musical taste and sound since he was a young child. Thematically, the song was inspired by his mother, who raised Stefano to pursue big dreams and share his gifts with strength, patience, and heartfelt dedication. "False Horizon", is a festival inspired song featuring stylistic tangents of iconic California desert vintage highlighted by a dose of nostalgic country flair for an infectious pop-driven song about finding your inner peace, no matter the pace of your soul.

Stefano May's single, "Don't Say Goodbye", is a song that puts a spotlight on second chances in life and relationships. With stunningly powerful emotive vocals over an illuminative and catchy melody, the song features funk highlights and colorful pop flair for a romantic and lighthearted listening experience.

Stefano aims to bring people together through the power of music. By sharing his gifts, he empowers others to do the same. "Music is made to heal your soul. People find commonality in the music they listen to and every song has the right time and place for each of its listeners."

Watch the new music video here: