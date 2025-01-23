Stefanie Michaela Releases New Single 'Found in You'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After taking a pause from her music career to raise her five children, Stefanie Michaela has made a heartfelt return with her new single, "Found in You." The track was co-written and produced by multi-Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Keith Thomas, (known for his work with Amy Grant, Vanessa Williams, Whitney Houston, CeCe Winans), and co-written with International Songwriting Competition winner Stephanie Middleton. Inspired by the love Stefanie shares with her husband, "Found in You" is fueled by the foundation they have built together. With the support of her family, Stefanie's children-who once looked to her as a source of strength and inspiration-have now become her greatest muse. Their encouragement ignited a renewed passion to create music that speaks to the heart, soul, and the power of resilience. "Mommy, you've taken care of us, now it's time to take care of you," says Stefanie's children.

Due to the ongoing fires in Los Angeles, a portion of Stefanie's streaming revenue will be donated to the Agoura Hills Animal Shelter, supporting their efforts to care for and rehome animals in need.

STREAM HERE

Stefanie's journey into motherhood required her to put her career on hold, but the role of being a mother never dimmed her passion for music. Now, as she watches her children grow, their unwavering belief in her and their encouragement to pursue her dreams has reignited the fire inside her. Stefanie says, "I'm at a point in my life where it's time to turn the pages. My love for music has never faded, and I want my children to see me fulfill my passion and weave it into their everyday lives. Working on 'Found in You' with Keith Thomas felt like coming home-his melodic perfection brought my story to life so naturally."

As a mother, Stefanie has been a pillar of strength, guidance, and love for her children. Now, the roles have shifted. Inspired by their boundless energy, optimism, and support, Stefanie is returning to her artistry.

"The journey to this moment has been filled with challenges, but now it's all or nothing. If my songs can touch just one soul and make them feel what I feel while singing these lyrics, then I've done my job. I hope the world resonates with my story, heartfelt lyrics, and the beauty of Keith's creations."

Her upcoming single "Found in You" releasing this Valentine's Day, is just the beginning of this new chapter. The never-ending pursuit of one's dreams, with her children by her side, Stefanie is determined to show them that it's never too late to turn the pages of your own story.

'The questioning, it settles in. Does your hand always fit right? 'The kind of strength that never breaks-I never knew that I needed.' "I still can't believe I got to write this chapter of my life with the legendary Keith Thomas," adds Stefanie.

Stirring a comeback, Stefanie is set to release her EP Turning Pages later this year. The music is not only a reflection of her personal evolution but also an invitation for listeners to connect deeply with their own stories.

For more information on Stefanie Michaela, follow her Website, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Comments