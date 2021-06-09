Steep Canyon Rangers Share New Single 'It Ain't Me' Out Today

Today, GRAMMY award-winning band North Carolina-based Steep Canyon Rangers share "It Ain't Me," their new single out on Yep Roc Records; listen/buy: here.

"It Ain't Me" features the Rangers' lead vocalist Woody Platt's signature crooning vocals backed by the band's trademark harmonies and harkens back to the straight-ahead bluegrass roots of the band's earlier recordings. Written by Woody Platt and Mike Ashworth, the track was produced by Brandon Bell (John Prine, Zac Brown) and recorded at the legendary Southern Ground studio in Nashville.

After nearly 15 months, Steep Canyon Rangers are back on the road with an 18-date fall tour, including four shows with Steve Martin & Martin Short, festival stops throughout the U.S., and the return of the band's Mountain Song Festival. The 15th annual festival, founded to help fund the Cindy Platt Boys and Girls Club of Transylvania County, is slated for September 10-11, in Brevard, NC. The lineup, curated by the band, includes Mavis Staples, Charley Crockett, Town Mountain, I Draw Slow, among others. A complete list of tour dates is below, and ticket information here.

Over a 20-year career, the three-time GRAMMY nominees and North Carolina Music Hall of Fame inductees have released 13 solo albums and three collaborative albums with actor/banjoist Steve Martin. Nobody Knows You won the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album in 2013, which followed their 2012 nomination in the same category for Rare Bird Alert. Their critically acclaimed thirteenth album Arm In Arm was released in 2020; listen/buy here.

The Steep Canyon Rangers are Woody Platt (vocals/guitar); Graham Sharp (vocals/banjo); Mike Guggino (vocals/mandolin/mandola); Nicky Sanders (vocals/fiddle); Mike Ashworth (vocals/drums); and Barrett Smith (vocals/bass).

Listen here: