Steel Panther Announces Heavy Metal Rules Tour

Hide your women, children and your pets!!! California's greatest export and medical marvels Steel Panther are heading out on a national headline tour of the United States. The tour, called the Heavy Metal Rules Tour, kicks off in early October and runs through mid-December. The tour will be in support of the band's recently announced 5th studio album Heavy Metal Rules. The 27-date trek will make stops in markets such as Orlando, FL; Boston, MA; New York, NY; Detroit, MI; and Chicago, IL to name a few.Steel Panther live is always the ultimate party and has developed them a loyal fanbase around the globe. Public on sale for all shows is July 19th and more information on all shows can be foud at: https://www.steelpantherrocks.com/pages/tour.

The new album Heavy Metal Rules is scheduled for release on September 27th. The Viagra loving, hard-partying foursome comprised of Michael Starr on vocals, Satchel on guitars, Lexxi Foxx on bass and Stix Zadinia have created the heavy metal version of a self-help manual and ultimate party album combined. The new album is available for pre-order in various bundle configuration here: https://lnk.to/HeavyMetalRules.

The track listing for Heavy Metal Rules is:

Zebraman All I Wanna Do Is f (Myself Tonight) Let's Get High Tonight Always Gonna Be A Ho I'm Not Your Bitch f Everybody Heavy Metal Rules Sneaky Little Bitch Gods Of Pussy I Ain't Buying What You're Selling

TOUR DATES

Sep-26

Los Angeles, CA

Whisky A Go Go (Album Release Show)

Oct-8

Mobile, AL

Soul Kitchen

Oct-9

St. Petersburg, FL

Jannus Live

Oct-11

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Culture Room

Oct-12

Orlando, FL

The Plaza Live

Oct-13

Atlanta, GA

Buckhead Theatre

Oct-15

Richmond, VA

The National

Oct-16

Philadelphia, PA

TLA

Oct-18

Silver Spring, MD

The Fillmore

Oct-19

Poughkeepsie, NY

The Chance Theater

Oct-20

Portland, ME

State Theatre

Nov-24

Boston, MA

House of Blues

Nov-26

New York, NY

Gramercy Theatre

Nov-27

New York, NY

Gramercy Theatre

Nov-29

Indianapolis, IN

Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Nov-30

Grand Rapids, MI

20 Monroe Live

Dec-2

Toronto, ON

REBEL

Dec-3

Cleveland, OH

House of Blues

Dec-4

Cincinnati, OH

Bogart's

Dec-6

Milwaukee, WI

The Rave

Dec-7

Detroit, MI

The Fillmore

Dec-8

Chicago, IL

House of Blues

Dec-10

Madison, WI

The Sylvee

Dec-11

St. Louis, MO

The Pageant

Dec-13

Wichita, KS

The Cotillion

Dec-14

Oklahoma City, OK

Diamond Ballroom

Dec-15

Kansas City, MO

Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Dec-22

Suquamish, WA

Clearwater Casino





