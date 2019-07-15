Steel Panther Announces Heavy Metal Rules Tour
Hide your women, children and your pets!!! California's greatest export and medical marvels Steel Panther are heading out on a national headline tour of the United States. The tour, called the Heavy Metal Rules Tour, kicks off in early October and runs through mid-December. The tour will be in support of the band's recently announced 5th studio album Heavy Metal Rules. The 27-date trek will make stops in markets such as Orlando, FL; Boston, MA; New York, NY; Detroit, MI; and Chicago, IL to name a few.Steel Panther live is always the ultimate party and has developed them a loyal fanbase around the globe. Public on sale for all shows is July 19th and more information on all shows can be foud at: https://www.steelpantherrocks.com/pages/tour.
The new album Heavy Metal Rules is scheduled for release on September 27th. The Viagra loving, hard-partying foursome comprised of Michael Starr on vocals, Satchel on guitars, Lexxi Foxx on bass and Stix Zadinia have created the heavy metal version of a self-help manual and ultimate party album combined. The new album is available for pre-order in various bundle configuration here: https://lnk.to/HeavyMetalRules.
The track listing for Heavy Metal Rules is:
- Zebraman
- All I Wanna Do Is f (Myself Tonight)
- Let's Get High Tonight
- Always Gonna Be A Ho
- I'm Not Your Bitch
- f Everybody
- Heavy Metal Rules
- Sneaky Little Bitch
- Gods Of Pussy
- I Ain't Buying What You're Selling
TOUR DATES
Sep-26
Los Angeles, CA
Whisky A Go Go (Album Release Show)
Oct-8
Mobile, AL
Soul Kitchen
Oct-9
St. Petersburg, FL
Jannus Live
Oct-11
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Culture Room
Oct-12
Orlando, FL
The Plaza Live
Oct-13
Atlanta, GA
Buckhead Theatre
Oct-15
Richmond, VA
The National
Oct-16
Philadelphia, PA
TLA
Oct-18
Silver Spring, MD
The Fillmore
Oct-19
Poughkeepsie, NY
The Chance Theater
Oct-20
Portland, ME
State Theatre
Nov-24
Boston, MA
House of Blues
Nov-26
New York, NY
Gramercy Theatre
Nov-27
New York, NY
Gramercy Theatre
Nov-29
Indianapolis, IN
Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Nov-30
Grand Rapids, MI
20 Monroe Live
Dec-2
Toronto, ON
REBEL
Dec-3
Cleveland, OH
House of Blues
Dec-4
Cincinnati, OH
Bogart's
Dec-6
Milwaukee, WI
The Rave
Dec-7
Detroit, MI
The Fillmore
Dec-8
Chicago, IL
House of Blues
Dec-10
Madison, WI
The Sylvee
Dec-11
St. Louis, MO
The Pageant
Dec-13
Wichita, KS
The Cotillion
Dec-14
Oklahoma City, OK
Diamond Ballroom
Dec-15
Kansas City, MO
Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Dec-22
Suquamish, WA
Clearwater Casino