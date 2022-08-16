Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

St. Louis Hip-Hop Artist Save Ferris Releases Latest Single 'Shine'

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 16, 2022  

St. Louis Hip-Hop Artist Save Ferris Releases Latest Single 'Shine'

St. Louis recording artist, producer & independent label founder Save Ferris, relives his rebellious younger years riddled with substance abuse, emotionally unavailable relationships, and finding the silver lining through very dark flaws in his fifth single, "Shine."

The St. Louis rapper rapper / producer Save Ferris teams up with Baton Rouge vocalist, Kay Lashea, over a rich instrumental produced by the St. Louis native. The song shows growth and accountability for being oblivious to his self-sabotaging ways. The verses are a laidback and calming approach to rapping out the teen years of Ferris' life. Laced with clever wordplay in a casual nostalgic tone.

Almost as if he's thinking aloud to the listener with the emotional & intimate delivery of the verses. The hook is a reminiscent reckoning that acknowledges time waiting for no one, yet it's never too late to take the time to acknowledge your past mistakes. Never too late to shine moving forward.

Stream "Shine" by Save Ferris on your next night drive through whatever city that raised you to find comfort in who you are aside from worldly desires and temporary influences.




More Hot Stories For You


Harvest Works Digital Media & West Harlem Art Fund Present Cutting Edge JazzHarvest Works Digital Media & West Harlem Art Fund Present Cutting Edge Jazz
August 16, 2022

Harvestworks Digital Media Arts and West Harlem Art Fund will present jazz artist William Hooker on Governors Island in Nolan Park, Buildings 10A and 10B.
Miami-Based Rock Outfit Better Strangers to Release New Single 'Nicotine Dreams' This MonthMiami-Based Rock Outfit Better Strangers to Release New Single 'Nicotine Dreams' This Month
August 16, 2022

Miami's electrifying new Rock band, Better Strangers, will release their new single Nicotine Dreams, due for release on August 26th. Following their heavy-hitting debut single But I Don't Know Your Name, which premiered on Rolling Stone, Nicotine Dreams showcases a more subtle, psychedelic, and experimental side of the band's boundless sound.
The Baylor Project to Release First Live Album The EVENING : LIVE AT APPARATUS in SeptemberThe Baylor Project to Release First Live Album The EVENING : LIVE AT APPARATUS in September
August 16, 2022

Be A Light, in collaboration with Motown Gospel, has announced the September 2, 2022 release of The Evening : Live at APPARATUS, a new live album from 4x GRAMMY nominated duo The Baylor Project. This immersive, soul-stirring set was recorded in front of an engaged live audience at APPARATUS - an interdisciplinary design studio in New York City.
September Bryant Park Picnic Performances to Feature American Symphony Orchestra, Jazz at Lincoln Center & MoreSeptember Bryant Park Picnic Performances to Feature American Symphony Orchestra, Jazz at Lincoln Center & More
August 16, 2022

Bryant Park Picnic Performances are still warming up with three newly announced free concerts spotlighting new and established voices in the fields of jazz, classical and global pop. On September 9, Jazz at Lincoln Center will bring a rising star in the jazz world to Bryant Park: the 20 year old trumpeter Summer Camargo, playing with her Sextet.
Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell Release New Single LOVE WILL KEEP US TOGETHER August 15Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell Release New Single LOVE WILL KEEP US TOGETHER August 15
August 15, 2022

One of Chicago's most popular and acclaimed musical duos, Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell are releasing the third single, a remake of the 1975 classic LOVE WILL KEEP US TOGETHER, from their upcoming, eagerly awaited album TWO FOR THE ROAD.