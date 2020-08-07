Splice Records Artist Colin Lake Premieres Music Video For 'Forces Of Nature'

The single is the title track of Lake's new album.

Splice Records artist Colin Lake is excited to announce the release of his brand new album, "Forces of Nature," out on Oct. 16, 2020. Today, Lake premieres the music video for the album's title track with the Houston Press.

Following a hiatus from the music industry, Colin Lake is ready to release his third full-length album via Houston-based, independent record label, Splice Records. Pre-order the vinyl edition of "Forces of Nature" from Amazon here, or on Colin Lake's website here. For more info on Colin Lake, see www.colinlake.com.



Lake's earlier video releases from this year include the family, friends and fans crowd-sourced music video for his single "Extraordinary Times," which you can check out here, and the first video from his "San Pedro Sessions" series featuring his single "Alajuela." To watch that video, see here.

"'Forces of Nature' has a driving, upbeat kind of feel, but lyrically it is basically a love song that uses a lot of imagery and simile to get the point across," said Colin Lake. "For the music video we were able to use footage that we shot over the course of about two years while sailing in the Western Caribbean. I shot the primary footage with a Go-Pro and a selfie stick in Maria La Gorda, Cuba. It's a very remote part of Cuba along the southwest coast, well known for its diving and pristine water. The waters around that part of the island are also known for big dangerous waves where currents collide. Fittingly, we arrived there under sail in a squall and once things cleared up we could see this big old blue sailing schooner that had been shipwrecked on the beach in a powerful storm about a month earlier. The captain was a French Canadian guy that was staying at the little dive resort, waiting for help from his embassy to sort out a salvage operation. That boat felt symbolic of the forces of nature that I sing about in the song and that we are all at the mercy of, to one extent or another. I thought it could make a cool backdrop for a video, so I went out and spent half the day zooming around in the dinghy, lip-syncing the song over and over... I must have looked like a crazy person and there were definitely a few Cubans in uniform who took notice and were keeping track of me from shore, since at that time the Cuban military had jurisdiction over that boat. In Cuba someone is always watching."

After arriving in New Orleans in 2009, Lake introduced himself to the city with the 2011 release of his first album, "The Ones I Love." In the years that followed, he became a fixture of the NOLA music scene and festival circuit and released 2015's "One Thing That's for Sure." After many busy years and lots of miles, Lake stepped away from performing at the end of 2017 and embarked on a two and half-year hiatus to sail his boat around the western Caribbean with his wife. 2020 was to be his first year back performing with dates on the books at several festivals and clubs in New Orleans and Texas. But like most plans for 2020, these ones were not to be. Lake made the decision, however, that his new music was timelier than ever and decided to put it out. The album would be called "Forces of Nature" and its soul twinged rock 'n' roll is somewhat of a departure from the more blues-ladened sounds of Lake's previous work. Songs like "Extraordinary Times," "Last Days of the Dark Age" and "Cross Over the River" speak directly to the times we're living in, while tunes like the title track and "Alajuela" are love songs filled with classic sounds and vivid imagery. "Splice Records has had a goal to be a label that matters in our three favorite southern music cities: Houston, Austin and New Orleans," said Splice Records CEO Shaun Brennan. "Colin is our first artist that calls NOLA home to be working with Splice. I fell in love with his sound and his fan base watching him play Jazzfest three years in a row. Once I heard 'Force of Nature' my passion grew because his new sound blended with his blues roots is exactly the timeless and ageless music we want to bring to our loyal fan base. Pre-order the vinyl as it will be the coolest piece of music and art we have ever made... wink wink... the vinyl itself will be a piece of art!"

