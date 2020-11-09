Bay will perform a very special concert this week.

Pandora announced today that three-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated and BRIT Award-winning multi-platinum singer, songwriter, producer, and guitarist James Bay will perform a very special virtual concert this week. Spectrum Presents James Bay Powered by Pandora will feature a solo performance from London on Thursday, November 12 at 8pm ET. Music fans are invited to RSVP for the free event HERE.

More than just a performance, the evening will feature a round of James Bay trivia questions before the show starts, and Bay will give fans an in-depth look of some of his songs' lyrics during the set. Additionally, select listeners of James Bay on Pandora will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual meet and greet with the artist prior to the performance.

For as much as James Bay upholds traditions of timeless songcraft, the UK singer-songwriter also confidently challenges himself and popular music. He spikes a tried-and-true style with clever lyricism, honest confessions, and instrumental proficiency on a string of hits including the triple-platinum "Let It Go," "Hold Back the River," Us," and "Peer Pressure" [featuring Julia Michaels]. Tallying nearly 6 billion streams, he has performed on Saturday Night Live,The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, and Late Night with Seth Meyers. In addition to selling out shows on four continents, he spent the majority of 2019 opening for Ed Sheeran on his record-breaking stadium run. Recently, Bay embarked on the next leg of this journey led by "Chew On My Heart," the first official single from his forthcoming third album.

