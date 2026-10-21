 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Spectral Plains Release Debut Album EVERYTHING & NOTHING

The project, which began in 1999 following a near-death experience, blends new wave and rave influences across tracks recorded in a Saddleworth stable.

By:
Spectral Plains Release Debut Album EVERYTHING & NOTHING

Manchester-based musician Nick Bolan has released 'Everything & Nothing,' the debut album from his project Spectral Plains, on 23 October 2026.

Spectral Plains has been a project on the back burner since Bolan was a kid. He named the project following a near-death experience back in 1999 when he was just 16. He doesn't know why he named it that, but it stuck.

The project can feature anywhere between one and ten people at any given time, including a host of musicians who have appeared along the way over the last three decades. There are no boundaries in Spectral Plains, with the music free to roam wherever it chooses to go.

'Everything & Nothing' is described as full to the brim with euphoria, sense, hope, injustice, hypocrisy, and futility. It was recorded in a stable in Saddleworth, blending New Wave and rave influences, with some tracks featuring female-led vocals while others include as many as 10 artists on one track.

Recent Articles
RAYE to take THIS SYMPHONY MAY CONTAIN HOPE orchestral show to six countries
RAYE to take THIS SYMPHONY MAY CONTAIN HOPE orchestral show to six countries
10/15/2026
Fontaines D.c. Release Luna Carmoon-Directed Video for Japan
Fontaines D.c. Release Luna Carmoon-Directed Video for Japan
10/16/2026
Jack Wolfe Joins MANHATTAN FOR THE HOLIDAYS Benefit Concert
Jack Wolfe Joins MANHATTAN FOR THE HOLIDAYS Benefit Concert
10/13/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $101
More Hot Shows Discounts