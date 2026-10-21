Spectral Plains Release Debut Album EVERYTHING & NOTHING
The project, which began in 1999 following a near-death experience, blends new wave and rave influences across tracks recorded in a Saddleworth stable.
Manchester-based musician Nick Bolan has released 'Everything & Nothing,' the debut album from his project Spectral Plains, on 23 October 2026.
Spectral Plains has been a project on the back burner since Bolan was a kid. He named the project following a near-death experience back in 1999 when he was just 16. He doesn't know why he named it that, but it stuck.
The project can feature anywhere between one and ten people at any given time, including a host of musicians who have appeared along the way over the last three decades. There are no boundaries in Spectral Plains, with the music free to roam wherever it chooses to go.
'Everything & Nothing' is described as full to the brim with euphoria, sense, hope, injustice, hypocrisy, and futility. It was recorded in a stable in Saddleworth, blending New Wave and rave influences, with some tracks featuring female-led vocals while others include as many as 10 artists on one track.
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