Spectral Plains Release Debut Album EVERYTHING & NOTHING

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Manchester-based musician Nick Bolan has released 'Everything & Nothing,' the debut album from his project Spectral Plains, on 23 October 2026.

Spectral Plains has been a project on the back burner since Bolan was a kid. He named the project following a near-death experience back in 1999 when he was just 16. He doesn't know why he named it that, but it stuck.

The project can feature anywhere between one and ten people at any given time, including a host of musicians who have appeared along the way over the last three decades. There are no boundaries in Spectral Plains, with the music free to roam wherever it chooses to go.

'Everything & Nothing' is described as full to the brim with euphoria, sense, hope, injustice, hypocrisy, and futility. It was recorded in a stable in Saddleworth, blending New Wave and rave influences, with some tracks featuring female-led vocals while others include as many as 10 artists on one track.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 15 Hrs 38 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone