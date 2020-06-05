Spartaque Links Up With R.A.N For RED CHANNEL ON EP

Spartaque is back once again with 'Red Channel On', a 2-track collaborative EP released alongside fellow Ukrainian producer R.A.N. Following the former's more recent May-released EP with Alan Wools, 'Red Channel On' serves as the fifth release of the new decade for the revered artist, as well as marking R.A.N's studio debut. Out now via Spartaque's very-own IAMT imprint, 'Red Channel On' is available across all streaming platforms.



Kicking off the EP with the titular track, the nearly six-and-a-half minute production builds a palpably exhilarating tension that consistently carries throughout its entirety. Possessing many of the intoxicating sensibilities found in Spartaque's back-catalogue, 'Red Channel On' is a potent club-ready weapon that is sure to resonate with techno aficionados across the world. The EPs second cut, 'Pretty Sharp', flawlessly maintains the fiercely energetic wavelength that its predecessor set before it. Distorted warbly soundscapes are stripped down, overwhelming the majority of the acid-laden industrial tune. Serrated basslines and an infectiously rolling rhythm also characterize much of the driving techno opus, leaving the listener in a breathless daze, wanting more from the dynamic pair.





Vitalii Babii, aka Spartaque, has been championing his take on the techno sound for well over a decade now, making a concentrated effort to carve his own definitive path in the electronic music landscape. Hailing from Ukraine, the tenacious musician is wholly dedicated to his craft, with heavy touring and an ever-flourishing discography to match. With an early interest in house music at the age of 16, it was only a matter of time before he began to hone in on his passion. Reaching a pivotal point in 2007, he was chosen by Virus Music after winning a mixing contest to perform at the Ukrainian Global Gathering, the country's first music festival. This opened many a-door for the accomplished talent, and set a precedent for the upward trajectory of his career both in the studio and behind the decks. Proficiently polished through and through, Spartaque's unparalleled knack for producing intensely raw and organic techno is few and far between in the modern dance music domain, as he now stands as one of the most influential figures on the circuit.





Andrew Ran, known professionally as R.A.N, is a Ukrainian bred up-and-coming techno talent whose promising work thus far has landed him several impressive gigs at Codex Showcases in both Odesa and his hometown of Kyiv in recent months. The new decade has been more than fruitful for the budding artist, having scored a highly-coveted residency at Heaven, one of Kyiv's most famous nightclubs, as well as several hour-long techno mixes for Radio Intense. His debut foray into the realm of dance music with 'Red Channel On' is set to launch his studio career with great force and will serve as a glimpse of things to come from the promising artist.

