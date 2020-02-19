Sparks Reveal Album Tracklisting And Share New Song 'Self-Effacing'
Pioneering pop perennials Sparks -- Ron and Russell Mael -- lift the lid on their new album, A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, with the release of "Self-Effacing" in which the evergreen masters of the musical vignette show no loss of appetite for their singular sonic adventures. A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip will be available on multiple formats including CD, picture disc, and cassette.
Listen to the song below!
PRE-ORDER A STEADY DRIP, DRIP, DRIP.
The track-listing for A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip -- which was recorded in Los Angeles -- reveals that the song, Please Don't f Up My World, released in December, also features on this new album.
A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip tracklisting:
01 All That
02 I'm Toast
03 Lawnmower
04 Sainthood Is Not In Your Future
05 Pacific Standard Time
06 Stravinsky's Only Hit
07 Left Out In The Cold
08 Self-Effacing
09 One For The Ages
10 Onomato Pia
11 iPhone
12 The Existential Threat
13 Nothing Travel Faster Than The Speed Of Light
2020 will also see Sparks and their band embarking on a short run of dates in October 2020, before an extended world tour in 2021. Also due to be released are the Sparks-written musical feature film Annette, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard and directed by Leos Carax (Holy Motors), and the currently-untitled Sparks documentary directed by Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Spaced).
October 2020 European tour dates:
11 - Norway, Oslo, Rockefeller Music Hall
12 - Sweden, Stockholm, Cirkus
14 - Denmark, Copenhagen, The Koncerthuset
15 - Germany, Berlin, Metropol
17 - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso
18 - Belgium, Brussels, AB Flex
20 - France, Paris, Casino de Paris
21 - UK, London, Roundhouse
23 - UK, Manchester, Albert Hall
24 - UK, Glasgow, The Barrowland Ballroom
26 - UK, Belfast, Limelight Club
27 - IRE, Dublin, Vicar Street