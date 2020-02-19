Sparks Reveal Album Tracklisting And Share New Song 'Self-Effacing'

Pioneering pop perennials Sparks -- Ron and Russell Mael -- lift the lid on their new album, A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, with the release of "Self-Effacing" in which the evergreen masters of the musical vignette show no loss of appetite for their singular sonic adventures. A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip will be available on multiple formats including CD, picture disc, and cassette.

The track-listing for A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip -- which was recorded in Los Angeles -- reveals that the song, Please Don't f Up My World, released in December, also features on this new album.

A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip tracklisting:

01 All That

02 I'm Toast

03 Lawnmower

04 Sainthood Is Not In Your Future

05 Pacific Standard Time

06 Stravinsky's Only Hit

07 Left Out In The Cold

08 Self-Effacing

09 One For The Ages

10 Onomato Pia

11 iPhone

12 The Existential Threat

13 Nothing Travel Faster Than The Speed Of Light

14 Please Don't f Up My World

2020 will also see Sparks and their band embarking on a short run of dates in October 2020, before an extended world tour in 2021. Also due to be released are the Sparks-written musical feature film Annette, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard and directed by Leos Carax (Holy Motors), and the currently-untitled Sparks documentary directed by Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Spaced).

October 2020 European tour dates:

11 - Norway, Oslo, Rockefeller Music Hall

12 - Sweden, Stockholm, Cirkus

14 - Denmark, Copenhagen, The Koncerthuset

15 - Germany, Berlin, Metropol

17 - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso

18 - Belgium, Brussels, AB Flex

20 - France, Paris, Casino de Paris

21 - UK, London, Roundhouse

23 - UK, Manchester, Albert Hall

24 - UK, Glasgow, The Barrowland Ballroom

26 - UK, Belfast, Limelight Club

27 - IRE, Dublin, Vicar Street





