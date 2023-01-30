Sparks Announce Their Biggest Tour Ever & New Album

Sparks have announced a major world tour that will see the band playing some of the biggest venues in their more than 50-year history. North American dates get underway Tuesday, June 27 at New York City's Beacon Theatre and then continue through a massive hometown finale in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, July 16 (venue to be announced soon).

Sparks Fan Club presales begin Tuesday, January 31 at 10:00 am (local); Maeling List presales follow on Wednesday, February 1 at 10:00 am (local). General on-sales begin Friday, February 3 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details and ticket information, please see here.

"We are thrilled to be back on tour again and to be able to share our joy with so many Sparks fans around the world," say Sparks. "See you all soon! It's a Sparks show, a Sparks show, a Sparks show tonight!"

Sparks Tour 2023 - which includes a pair of sold-out headline shows at London's Royal Albert Hall on May 29 and 30 - celebrates the imminent arrival of Sparks' 26th studio album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, due Friday, May 26 via Island Records - their first release on the venerable label in close to five decades.

Described by brothers Ron and Russell Mael as a record that is "as bold and uncompromising as anything we did back then, or for that matter, anytime throughout our career," the new album follows such classic Sparks releases on Island as 1974's landmark Kimono My House, highlighted of course by the indelible hit single, "This Town Ain't Big Enough For Both Of Us." Complete details and pre-order information for The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte will be announced soon.

SPARKS TOUR DATES 2023

MAY

23 - Oxford, UK - New Theatre

24 - Liverpool, UK - Philharmonic Hall

26 - Glasgow, UK - Clyde Auditorium

27 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall

29 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)

30 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)

JUNE

2 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound Barcelona *

8 - Madrid, Spain - Primavera Sound Madrid *

10 - Porto, Portugal - Primavera Sound Porto *

13 - Paris, France - Le Grand Rex

14 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Grote Zaal

16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Store Vega

18 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

20 - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal

27 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

28 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre

30 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

JULY

1 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur Theatre

3 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

5 - Chicago, IL - Copernicus Center

6 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

8 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

9 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

12 - Dallas, TX - Texas Theatre

13 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

16 - Los Angeles, CA - Venue TBA

24 - Osaka, Japan - Namba Hatch

25 - Tokyo, Japan - Line Cube Shibuya

* Festival Appearance