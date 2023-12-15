Spaghetti Eastern Releases HEALTH - An Experimental Solo Guitar Soundtrack For A Film By Hanna Bass

Spaghetti Eastern Music, the solo project of genre-leaping NYC/Hudson Valley guitarist Sal Cataldi, is returning with an expanded single that showcases the wildly, experimental side of his work, HEALTH. Using a plethora of effects pedals and a vintage Fender Stratocaster, the guitarist created a dreamy, layered and increasingly intense improvised live soundscape for the 8+ minute film by filmmaker/choreographer Hanna Bass which premiered at the Avant-Garde-Arama Festival at Hudson Valley's Lace Mill Arts Center. The new track is available as digital download via Spaghetti Eastern Music's Bandcamp site, and Spotify, iTunes, Amazon and other online shops/streaming services.

Directed, shot, and edited by Hanna Bass, "HEALTH" is surreal cinematic journey inspired by René Magritte's "The Lovers" painting. The film explores a dystopian present, portraying the psychological battle of an individual consumed by the digital world. Inhabiting a limbo of psychological warfare, social programming, obsession, isolation, toxic relationships, addiction, and consumerism, it paints a dark portrait of the protagonist's loss of touch with reality. Sea Vass's Butoh dance technique performance adds a captivating dimension to this exploration.

Video of the score: https://vimeo.com/884860191/f918a12c31?share=copy

Cataldi's track is built around a throbbing dropped D tuning pulse, which gradually builds as layer upon layer are added to the loop, over which he improvises modal melody lines and atmospheric washes of sound and noise. The guitarist employs devices including a vintage Ebow sustainer, a string emulator, a reverb generator, fuzz tone, a harmonizer, phasing and two delay pedal/loopers to create the layers, which he slows down, then speeds up and reverses to match the spiraling drama of Bass' dystopian imagery. The track was recorded live at the film's premiered during Avant-Garde-Arama Lands at Lace Mill Festival in Kingston, NY in October 2023, along with a track for second film of Bass' screened, Fragments of Light.

With Spaghetti Eastern Music, Cataldi traverses three distinct musical styles: acid jazz-fueled and Krautrock-inspired electric guitar instrumentals, lush ambient soundscapes and soundtracks like this new work along with bare-bones acoustic vocal ballads straight out of the Nick Drake school. Cataldi debuted this project with the critically-acclaimed 2016 album, "Sketches of Spam," which has been followed with a number of critically-acclaimed EPs and singles. His work has garnered airplay on leading outlets here and abroad including SiriusXM, WFUV's "Mixed Bag," WFMU, WKCR-New York, Radio Woodstock and many others.

The New York Times says Cataldi "has a beat unmistakably his own" while Time Out New York praises his "the delicate guitar work and the hauntingly moody atmosphere he conjures." Called "beautiful, unique and perfect" by WFUV's Mixed Bag, "charmingly melodic and off-center" by WFMU and "part Sergio Leone fever dream, part Ravi Shankar raga, a whirling dervish of musical creation" by Hudson Valley One. Chronogram Magazine called his exploratory solo guitar score for the dance piece 2x2x4 recorded live at an earlier Avant-Garde-Arama "cool, melodic, inspired and transcendent, a wave of sonic warmth and light." Psychedelic Baby Magazine called it "the perfect sonic tonic for these trouble times." Cataldi says this work is very much in line with what he is crafted to accompany Bass' film. His music can be found here on Spotify and http://spaghettieasternmusic.bandcamp.com

Beyond her compelling work as a filmmaker, Kingston-based Hanna Bass has cultivated a diverse portfolio as a cinematographer and creative director, crafting visual identities for a multitude of entities. A former professional ballerina, she now defines herself as a multi-media creatrix, exploring the harmonious convergence of creative direction, choreography, film, and music. To explore more of her body of work, you can visit her website at https://www.hannawithacamera.com/ or follow her on Instagram @hannawithacamera.

The Avant-Garde-Arama Festival was originally created in 1980 by performance artist Charles Dennis and musician/visual artist Jeffrey Isaac at the legendary East Village venue Performance Space 122 (P.S. 122) now Performance Space New York. Each edition presents a collection of inter-disciplinary dance, performance art and video. In 2019 Dennis moved to Hurley, NY and has since curated and produced three Avant-Garde-Arama events at Woodstock's Mountain View Studio and The Lace Mill in Kington.