Southern Halo Embarks On New Musical Journey As Duo

Southern Halo is embarking on a new musical journey, transitioning from a trio to duo, with respected industry insider Cliff Downs (Wynonna Judd, B.J. Thomas, Glenn Campbell) taking the production helm.

"We love and respect each other so much," notes Nata Morris, lead singer, guitarist and principal songwriter for the group. "When Hannah decided she wanted to pursue her education and her passion for Interior Design, Tinka and I celebrated with her and re-dedicated ourselves to our passion, which is music."

As they say, when one door closes another opens, and the Morris sisters didn't hesitate to explore the other side. They're adding a keyboard to further showcase their instrumental versatility, and rehearsals are underway as the group preps for a busy festival season. As always, the talented siblings will continue to focus on their musicianship, songwriting and vibrant harmonies, bringing a fresh level of confidence and depth to the studio and their live performances.

Collaborating with the duo, Downs has consistently encouraged them to break down walls, claim their independence, and connect to their audience instead of focusing on industry expectations. As a result, Southern Halo's new music is enhanced while retaining the core of its Southern Rock grittiness and honest vulnerability.

For drummer Tinka, the opportunity for change and growth is creatively inspiring. "That's the best part of the music business," she observes. "You never stop growing - and you're not expected to. We were so young when we started, but we're in our 20s now, and the world is a different place. Change can be good and we're embracing it."

Stay tuned for new music soon!

Following the release of a Jeff Cook (Alabama) produced debut EP in 2014, the (then) trio teamed up next with hit songwriters Gerald O' Brien and Catt Gravitt for two full-length projects in 2015 and 2018. The latter, Just Like In The Movies, generated two Top 25 hits on the MusicRow Country Breakout Chart with "Anything Is Possible" and "I Think Too Much."

Using each project as a stepping stone, the sisters embarked on multiple radio tours and three trips to the UK to perform for global audiences. Their finely tuned stage shows have earned them spots at CMA Fest, Bluebird Café, Grammy Museum Mississippi, and Grammy Museum Los Angeles, among others. Media coverage from Billboard, MusicRow, All Access, iHeart Radio, and Radio Disney Country has helped solidify performances with headliners Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Randy Houser, Easton Corbin, Brantley Gilbert, and legends Dionne Warwick and B.B. King.

Originally from Cleveland, Mississippi, Nata and Tinka now call Nashville home.

Photo Credit: Danielle Del Valle





Related Articles View More Music Stories