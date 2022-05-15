South London's Gabzy Unveils New EP, 'At The End Of The Night'

South London's Gabzy returns today with his delectable new EP At The End Of The Night, released via First Play Ltd. The EP sees Gabzy join forces once again with long-time collaborator Melvitto, in this summer-ready, 5-track project which digs deeper into Gabzy's psyche, exploring the tension and anxieties he feels under the surface.



At The End of The Night opens with the emotive 'Way Too Much' featuring emerging singer Dayor, where the two artists' hypnotic vocals are met with delicate guitar riffs as they lament the breakdown of a relationship. The sun-drenched 'Rice & Peas' blends cheeky lyricism with dynamic, zesty drum patterns. Gabzy contemplates a past lover on the frenetic 'True Colours'. The reflective 'Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda' finds Gabzy at his most emotional as he stews over past arguments set to light instrumentation. Closing out the EP is the spiritual 'God Bless My Enemies', woven through with lively organ tones as Gabzy reflects on how his faith brings him strength.



A rising star in the Alté scene, Gabzy sets tales of heartbreak to a melding of sugary Afrobeats and heartfelt R&B. At The End of the Night marks the first taste of new music since Gabzy's dual releases last year 'Party Starter' and 'Pull Up'. Since releasing his first collaborative project in 2019 - the brilliant Summers - Gabzy has built a reputation as an artist who is redefining lovesongs for a Gen-Z audience, he's amassed an impressive following across socials and streaming and rounded off 2021 with a roadblock debut headline show at the Islington Assembly Hall which sold out in seconds. Gabzy is set to hit the stage once again for a string of festival performances this summer including YAM Carnival in London and Afrobeats Festival in Berlin.



Stay tuned for more from Gabzy this year and stream At The End Of The Night HERE.



At The End Of The Night Tracklist

1. Way Too Much ft. Dayor

2. Rice & Peas

3. True Colours

4. Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda

5. God Bless My Enemies

LIVE DATES

9th July - Afrobeats Festival, Berlin

27th August - YAM Carnival, London