Soul Patrol to Open in Select Theaters, Sundance Winner on Black Special Ops
The Sundance-winning documentary follows a reunited Black special ops team as they reveal their hidden military history.
SOUL PATROL, J.M. Harper's documentary depicting the Vietnam War's first Black special operations team, is opening in select theaters starting November 5. The film is the winner of the Directing Award for U.S. Documentary at the Sundance Film Festival.
The documentary follows the reunion of the Vietnam War's first Black special operations team, an elite unit that operated deep behind enemy lines, as they come together to tell their untold story. With unprecedented access to this once-secretive group of African-American veterans, director J.M. Harper reconstructs their journey using raw Super 8 footage, photographs, and audio recordings from their personal archives.
Opening on the war's 50th anniversary, the surviving members reunite in a hotel that becomes a surreal liminal space, where memory, brotherhood, and unresolved trauma collide. As the men reflect on their experiences, the film interrogates the contradictions of fighting for freedom abroad while facing inequality at home. Soul Patrol is not just a war story, but a reckoning – an intimate portrait of survival, memory, and the enduring cost of war on those asked to fight it.
A full list of playdates is available at kinolorber.com/film/soul-patrol.
About the Film
Directed by: J.M. Harper (AS WE SPEAK)
Produced by: J.M. Harper, Sam Bisbee, Peter Bittenbender, Nas, and Danielle Massie
Distributor: Kino Lorber
Run Time: 98 minutes
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