Soul Glo to Release NA I'M GON GRAB ALLAT Album

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Philly's Soul Glo have announced their new album NA I'M GON GRAB ALLAT, out January 15, the long-anticipated follow-up to 2022's Diaspora Problems. Described as a heated amalgamation of extreme hardcore, punk and hip-hop, it marks the band's first new music in three years. The band has released the video for new song 'February Theory,' which features Mannequin Pussy.

On 'February Theory,' vocalist Pierce Jordan delves into the personal and seemingly cosmic phenomenon of relationships ending each February. He begs for any sense of clarity, poignantly defining his spiritual rebirth as 'the scorpion, the eagle, and finally the phoenix.' The searing album opener features cascading riffs, crushing breakdowns, and backing vocals from Tati Salazar of Commitment.

Community is front-of-mind on NA I'M GON GRAB ALLAT's lyrics, which Jordan describes as being 'largely about failures, mine and others, in my relationships with different men in my life.' Jordan explores the idea that men live 'constantly at the expense of everyone.' On the ripping, hooky punk deep dive, 'Resentment I: Back In Therapy,' Jordan explores difficult interpersonal relationships with people who 'force the world to prove its love.' Avant-garde punk/metal artist Eugene Robinson, vocalist for the bands Whipping Boy, Oxbow, and Buñuel, wails alongside Jordan on the Side A highlight.

NA I'M GON GRAB ALLAT was recorded at Foto Club in Philadelphia, PA, retaining the band's experimental edge, playing fast and frantic, Jordan's mile-a-minute vocals, and TJ Stevenson's drumming. Across the fourteen songs, Jordan speaks on the Black experience within the punk and hardcore scene and everyday life, resentment, anxieties around relationships, drug abuse, self-discovery, and breaking down the so-called male loneliness epidemic. He dedicates the album to 'everyone who has known the joy and pain of loving a man. All different types of love: platonic, romantic, familial, self.'

NA I'M GON GRAB ALLAT is simultaneously more intense and more approachable than Diaspora Problems, weaving in frenetic drum patterns and heavy hip-hop beats. The searing open letter, 'B.A.N.D.S.,' features backing vocals from Commitment's Tati Salazar and Mannequin Pussy's Bear, while New York rapper MIKE and Chattanooga rapper BbyMutha both have verses on the album closer, 'Cognac.' Tunde Adebimpe of TV On The Radio is featured on 'PPL Worried,' which explores the raw, unfiltered chokehold and internal conflicts of addiction.

Since forming in Philadelphia in 2014, Soul Glo released the breakout 2022 album Diaspora Problems, a culmination of nearly a decade of touring, creative development, and playing basements, small clubs, and DIY spaces. The release has earned over 14 million streams. The band has since toured extensively, including with My Chemical Romance, Coachella's Sonora Stage in 2023, and the first hardcore set at Tiny Desk.

Soul Glo will be touring this fall, playing a handful of headline shows across the US, hitting Riot Fest on 9/18, and supporting Chat Pile alongside Virga and Shallowater. Headline shows start Sept 10 at Hopscotch Fest in Raleigh, NC, before the Chat Pile tour kicks off Sept 17 in Minneapolis, MN. The tour will make stops in Seattle (9/25), Los Angeles (10/4), Brooklyn (11/10), and a hometown show in Philadelphia (11/11). For more information and to purchase tickets, visit soulglophl.com/tour.

2026 Tour Dates

With Chat Pile

* Festival

# Headline Show

Sept 10 – Raleigh, NC – Hopscotch Festival *

Sept 11 – Harrisonburg, VA – Sage Bird Ciderworks #

Sept 12 – Morgantown, WV – 123 Pleasant Street #

Sept 13 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop #

Sept 14 – Grand Rapids, MI – Morning Ritual Coffee Bar #

Sept 16 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon #

Sept 17 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Sept 18 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest *

Sept 20 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

Sept 21 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep #

Sept 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

Sept 25 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Sept 27 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

Sept 29 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Sept 30 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

Oct 1 – Palmdale, CA – Transplants #

Oct 3 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

Oct 4 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater

Oct 5 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater

Oct 8 – Austin, TX – Radio/East

Oct 9 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

Oct 10 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre

Nov 5 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre

Nov 6 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

Nov 8 – Norwalk, CT – District Music Hall

Nov 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Nov 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Nov 12 – Washington, D.C. – Black Cat

Nov 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Nov 15 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

Nov 16 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

Nov 18 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

Nov 20 – Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre

Nov 21 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

Nov 22 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada

Tracklist

1. February Theory

2. B.A.N.D.S

3. Ppl Worried

4. Resentment I: Back In Therapy Feat. Eugene Robinson

5. Shiney

6. Resentment II: Kiss My Ass

7. Dick On Hard

8. Resentment III: My Friends Over Me

9. The Hardest R

10. If I Speak

11. Nobody Deserves

12. OTSS

13. Resentment IV: Head Tattoos

14. Cognac Feat. Bbymutha, MIKE

Photo Credit: Robb Klassen



Photo Credit: Robb Klassen

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