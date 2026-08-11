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Photos: Chat Pile Releases Same Rules Single Ahead of WHO LOVES THE SUN LP Sept. 4

Bassist Stin calls the track the band's first song built mostly from 4-track cassette recordings.

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Photos: Chat Pile Releases Same Rules Single Ahead of WHO LOVES THE SUN LP Sept. 4

Chat Pile has released a single and accompanying video for SAME RULES, the newest preview of the Oklahoma City band's forthcoming album WHO LOVES THE SUN, set for release on September 4. The song follows the band's prior albums GOD'S COUNTRY and COOL WORLD, continuing a body of work centered on dread and systemic decay, with the new LP turning toward themes of climate inaction, dead-end labor, and digital-age disconnection.

Photo Credit: Ryan Lawson | Hi-res here














Photo Credit: Ryan Lawson | Hi-res here
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