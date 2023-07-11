Soul Glo & Zulu Announce North American Co-Headlining Tour

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 14 @10am local time.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

Genre disruptors Soul Glo and Zulu announce a Fall co-headlining tour across America, combining East Coast and West Coast hardcore for twenty-three face melting nights of pure enlightenment. Support comes from Atlanta’s Playytime.

The run kicks off on September 7th in Denver, CO with stops in Los Angeles, Nashville, Philadelphia and more, before coming to a close in Detroit on October 6th.  Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 14 @10am local time, but a special band pre-sale happens on Wednesday July 12th. For more information, visit soulglophl.com 

Asked how the package came together, Soul Glo vocalist Pierce Jordan says, "The friendship between Zulu and Soul Glo wasn't instantaneous, but we were excited to meet when we came into each other's picture. It's kinda like the Ninja Turtles and the Power Rangers meeting. Early on, we talked about doing a (nearly) all-Black Hardcore tour, so it’s exciting to see it come to fruition. We’ve also known Playytime for quite a long time, so it's a really good mixture of friends from different regions of the country hanging out together.” 

Soul Glo x Zulu Tour Dates 

Sept. 7 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre 

Sept. 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court 

Sept. 9 – Boise, ID – The Shredder 

Sept. 10 – Seattle, WA – The Vera Project* (Zulu only) 

Sept. 11 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre 

Sept. 13 – San Francisco, CA – Neck Of The Woods 

Sept. 14 – Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Vets Hall 

Sept. 15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy Theatre 

Sept. 16 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House 

Sept. 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge 

Sept. 19 – Austin, TX – The Parish 

Sept. 20 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger 

Sept. 21 – Houston, TX – The End 

Sept. 22 – New Orleans, LA – Toulouse Theatre 

Sept. 25 – Memphis, TN – Growlers 

Sept. 26 – Nashville, TN – Exit In 

Sept. 27 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade 

Sept. 28 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall 

Sept. 29 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre 

Sept. 30 – Richmond, VA – The Canal Club 

Oct. 1 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church 

Oct. 2 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair 

Oct. 5 – Toronto, Canada – Velvet Underground 

Oct. 6 – Detroit, MI – Tangent Gallery 

Soul Glo is Pierce Jordan (vocals), GG Guerra (guitars), and TJ Stevenson (drums).

Soul Glo’s schedule has been non-stop since the release of their (2022) breakout record Diaspora Problems (Epitaph). Their songs confront the personal and the political with equal fury as vocalist Pierce Jordan howls about the inequities of the culture around him while offering a look at the conflict inside his head and heart.

Fusing hip-hop, hardcore and punk, the Philly outfit are fearless in their approach and even more ruthless in their delivery, injecting their colorful narratives into predominantly white spaces. The overwhelming response to Diaspora Problems helped propel the band from respected underground status to landing top spots on the Best Albums of 2022 lists via Pitchfork, New York Times, NPR, Stereogum and more, with Rolling Stone crowning it #1 out of the year’s metal releases.

With multiple runs of the EU, UK and US under their belts already this year, they’ve made appearances at festivals such as Primavera Sound, SXSW and Coachella, with Pitchfork and more still to come. 

Photo by Todd Cooper 



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

