Soul Glo & Zulu Announce North American Co-Headlining Tour

Genre disruptors Soul Glo and Zulu announce a Fall co-headlining tour across America, combining East Coast and West Coast hardcore for twenty-three face melting nights of pure enlightenment. Support comes from Atlanta’s Playytime.

The run kicks off on September 7th in Denver, CO with stops in Los Angeles, Nashville, Philadelphia and more, before coming to a close in Detroit on October 6th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 14 @10am local time, but a special band pre-sale happens on Wednesday July 12th. For more information, visit soulglophl.com

Asked how the package came together, Soul Glo vocalist Pierce Jordan says, "The friendship between Zulu and Soul Glo wasn't instantaneous, but we were excited to meet when we came into each other's picture. It's kinda like the Ninja Turtles and the Power Rangers meeting. Early on, we talked about doing a (nearly) all-Black Hardcore tour, so it’s exciting to see it come to fruition. We’ve also known Playytime for quite a long time, so it's a really good mixture of friends from different regions of the country hanging out together.”

Soul Glo x Zulu Tour Dates

Sept. 7 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre

Sept. 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

Sept. 9 – Boise, ID – The Shredder

Sept. 10 – Seattle, WA – The Vera Project* (Zulu only)

Sept. 11 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

Sept. 13 – San Francisco, CA – Neck Of The Woods

Sept. 14 – Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Vets Hall

Sept. 15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy Theatre

Sept. 16 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House

Sept. 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

Sept. 19 – Austin, TX – The Parish

Sept. 20 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

Sept. 21 – Houston, TX – The End

Sept. 22 – New Orleans, LA – Toulouse Theatre

Sept. 25 – Memphis, TN – Growlers

Sept. 26 – Nashville, TN – Exit In

Sept. 27 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

Sept. 28 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

Sept. 29 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre

Sept. 30 – Richmond, VA – The Canal Club

Oct. 1 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

Oct. 2 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

Oct. 5 – Toronto, Canada – Velvet Underground

Oct. 6 – Detroit, MI – Tangent Gallery

Soul Glo is Pierce Jordan (vocals), GG Guerra (guitars), and TJ Stevenson (drums).

Soul Glo’s schedule has been non-stop since the release of their (2022) breakout record Diaspora Problems (Epitaph). Their songs confront the personal and the political with equal fury as vocalist Pierce Jordan howls about the inequities of the culture around him while offering a look at the conflict inside his head and heart.

Fusing hip-hop, hardcore and punk, the Philly outfit are fearless in their approach and even more ruthless in their delivery, injecting their colorful narratives into predominantly white spaces. The overwhelming response to Diaspora Problems helped propel the band from respected underground status to landing top spots on the Best Albums of 2022 lists via Pitchfork, New York Times, NPR, Stereogum and more, with Rolling Stone crowning it #1 out of the year’s metal releases.

With multiple runs of the EU, UK and US under their belts already this year, they’ve made appearances at festivals such as Primavera Sound, SXSW and Coachella, with Pitchfork and more still to come.

Photo by Todd Cooper