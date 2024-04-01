 Sophie Cates Releases Sophomore Album SUPERNOVA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sophie Cates has unveiled her sophomore album, SUPERNOVA - a confessional, 12-track project that dives into the emotional depths of her high-profile breakup with a well-established musician.





Executive produced by Chicago-based artist LAN Party, and predominantly written in the immediate aftermath of the breakup, SUPERNOVA is a genre-blending LP that dials in on raw indie stylings, soul-crushing lyricism, and solemn, rich production. The result: an album that tells a potent story of Cates' mourning - an honest chronicling of her stages of grief as she reconciles with the complex, manipulative power dynamics that came from dating a famous artist in the public eye.



Alongside the album, Sophie Cates is also releasing a music video for "maybe she was the one." Directed, shot, and edited by Antony Muse with coloring by Cole Silberman, the music video is a vibrant display of scenic desert vistas while acting as an homage to the classic Wim Wenders film Paris, Texas.

Listeners got their first tastes of SUPERNOVA with its six singles: “walking the dogs,” “SUPERNOVA,” “certain light,” “i don’t see you (how i used to),” “like that.” and "17chains." Replete with lush, ethereal atmospheres, sticky hooks, and piercing, kaleidoscopic songwriting, these songs represent the perfect tone-setters for the full-length project - elegant sonic tapestries that attempt to piece together a singular truth from a time fragmented by confusion and lies.

The rest of the SUPERNOVA tracklist is similarly impactful, unfolding its story with pitch-perfect narrative detail and absorbing listeners into its meticulous sonic textures and melodies.



SUPERNOVA kicks off with “moments,” a dreamy pop soundscape that combines heart-tugging vocal melodies and 80s-inspired synth bass lines before closing out with a cacophony of reverbed drums and reverse vocal flips.

Next is “not for me,” a track whose striking minimalism is underscored by Cates’ soft, wispy vocal delivery - an approach that emphasizes the song’s blunt emotion before it envelops itself into a cinematic haze. After that, the LP takes you through a spacey interlude with powerful piano chords and solemn saxophone melodies.



Later in the tracklist is the aforementioned “17chains,” a lucid ballad that doubles as the emotional centerpiece of the album - a five-minute epic that distills SUPERNOVA’s core themes and messages. “Guess you got what you needed, and I hate you for that,” she sings, a wrenching set of lyrics that marks a turning point in the album.



From there, SUPERNOVA is rounded out by tracks such as “maybe she was the one” and “bojack baby,” songs that transition the album’s tone from somber and contemplative to joyous and empowering - the part of the story where she’s able to understand her past with a new perspective, and contextualize her past into a more self-assured future.

SUPERNOVA is a cohesive, sonic storytelling masterclass. Filled to the brim with memorable, highly-specific lyrics that speak to a relatable sense of heartbreak, the LP navigates a tricky balancing act with poise and showcases Sophie Cates’ undeniable songwriting prowess. The album flows through a captivating, thoughtful narrative arc, bringing listeners into Cates’ Interior world while helping them understand more about themselves in the process.



SUPERNOVA releases off the heels of Sophie Cates' debut headlining tour, where she performed LP tracks for audiences in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and San Fransisco.