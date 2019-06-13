Sony/ATV Promotes Dale Esworthy to EVP, Worldwide Administration

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has promoted Dale Esworthy to Executive Vice President, Worldwide Administration.

Esworthy will manage all administration operations for the world's leading music publisher across its network of 38 offices in 24 countries, including copyright, royalty administration, tracking and other client services. Based in Nashville, he will report to Global Chief Financial Officer Tom Kelly.

Esworthy's responsibilities will also include Sony/ATV's state-of-the-art royalty portal and app SCORE, which gives its songwriters and their teams transparent and real-time access to their current royalty account in unparalleled detail. He will additionally oversee new administration initiatives that are designed to enhance and improve the quality and depth of information that the company provides its songwriters and other clients.

Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt said: "This promotion underscores the critical role that administration plays in providing Sony/ATV's songwriters with an unrivalled level of service. With Dale Esworthy, we have a seasoned and first-class executive who is focused on further enhancing our industry-leading administration operations and to deliver on our mission of being the ultimate destination for songwriters."

Dale Esworthy said: "Over my career the company has evolved and at times transformed but what has remained constant is the commitment of our administration professionals around the world who love and care for our songwriters and their songs. I am continually encouraged by our teams' dedication and expertise."

Esworthy joined Sony/ATV in 1990 as Director & Controller and was promoted in 2003 to SVP, Finance. Since 2008 he has led the company's administration operations, most recently as SVP, Worldwide Administration. Before joining Sony/ATV, he worked for the leading accounting firms KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers.





