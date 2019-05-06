Sony/ATV Partners With Arketek To Sign Saint Bodhi

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has partnered with Arketek Publishing to sign a worldwide publishing deal with rising singer-songwriter Saint Bodhi.

The topliner from South Central Los Angeles has already worked with a number of pop and urban acts, including Tinashe, Kiana Lede, Lauren Sanderson, !llmind, T Minus, Nic Nac, Jason Evigan and D.A. Doman.

The deal marks a first link-up between Sony/ATV, the world's leading music publisher, and the publishing operation of the LA-based management/A&R consulting firm Arketek, which was founded by former Roc Nation artist manager-A&R Edith Bo and acclaimed engineer-producer Stan Greene who has worked with artists such as Rihanna, Big Sean, Kehlani and Jaden Smith.

Sony/ATV Manager, Creative Sam Reas said: "Saint Bodhi is a truly talented and versatile songwriter. She has been busy making the rounds in the LA pop/urban space and we are excited to be working with her to build the momentum she has already gained in the songwriting community."

Arketek Publishing co-founders Edith Bo and Stan Greene said: "Saint Bodhi is a chameleon when it comes to her approach with making art. Her unique songwriting ability, finely-tuned ear and unmatched work ethic sets her apart from the pack and we can't wait for the world to hear these upcoming releases."

"We've been working closely with and have received immense support from Sony/ATV's Ian Holder and Sam Reas. They are some of the best in the business. We are also excited to officially team up and work together with new Chairman and CEO Jon Platt and the rest of his talented global team."

Says Saint Bodhi: "Some things very important to me are creative growth, having a supportive team and knowing that my music is in the hands of good people who care about the art. I am super excited to be able to start working with Ian, Sam and the talented team over at Sony/ATV. Looking forward to what this new chapter has in store."

Pictured, left to right, in the attached photo are Sony/ATV VP, Creative Ian Holder, Arketek co-founder Edith Bo, Saint Bodhi and Arketek co-founder Stan Greene.

Sony/ATV Music Publishing, established in 1995, is the world's leading music publisher.

Photo: Ian Holder, Edith Bo, Saint Bodhi, Stan Greene





