Sony/ATV Music Publishing UK Signs Jonas Blue

Sony/ATV Music Publishing UK has signed multi-BRIT-nominated DJ, songwriter, artist and record producer Jonas Blue to a worldwide futures deal.

The London-based star is one of the UK's most successful contemporary artists, having dominated music charts at home and around the world with hits including "Fast Car", "Perfect Strangers", "Mama" and "Rise".

Sony/ATV UK President and Co-Managing Director David Ventura said: "We are over the moon to welcome Jonas Blue to the Sony/ATV family, having been fans for many years. His talent and track record is nothing but astonishing and he has proven himself to be one of the world's most accomplished songwriters. Everyone is delighted to become a part of his continuing adventure and his opportunities for the future are incredibly exciting!"

Jonas Blue said: "I am thrilled to have signed this new deal with such a legendary publisher and beyond excited to see what will come of our work together in the future. David and Jon Platt certainly share our vision to take things to the next level with my creative collaborations. Watch this space!"

Jonas Blue's manager Aaron Ross of Infinite Future Management said: "We couldn't be happier to be joining the family at Sony/ATV. The legacy of the company is iconic and with David Ventura and Jon Platt at the helm, the team behind this next phase of Jonas Blue's publishing endeavours is exceptional. These guys live and breathe music, and share our deep passion for the evolution of Jonas Blue's creative output."

Jonas Blue broke through in 2016 with a tropical house reworking of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car", which climbed to No. 2 in the UK, surpassed 1 million units domestically and was among the 20 biggest singles of the year. It also became a substantial hit around the world, including reaching No. 1 in Australia, No. 2 in Germany and topping Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart in the US.

Since then the London-based DJ, songwriter, artist and record producer has not looked back, creating a seemingly endless run of contemporary pop-dance classics that has turned him into one of the UK's biggest hitmakers. These include his second hit "Perfect Strangers", which he recorded with JP Cooper and which peaked at No. 2 in the UK. He reached the top five again with "Mama" which, like "Fast Car", secured him BRIT Awards nominations for both British Single and British Video of the Year.

Last summer he scored another significant hit when "Rise" featuring Jack & Jack climbed to No. 3 in the UK and went on to give him a fifth BRITs nomination. It was followed by the Top 20 smash "Back & Forth" with MK and Becky Hill and his debut album Blue, which included the hit "Polaroid" with Liam Payne and Lennon Stella.

His prestigious output has continued this year with the hits "What I Like About You" featuring Theresa Rex and "Ritual" with Tiësto and Rita Ora. He also runs his own record label called Blue Future and regularly performs around the world.

