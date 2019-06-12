Sony/ATV Appoints Clare Cowland as VP, Human Resources, UK & International

Clare Cowland has joined Sony/ATV Music Publishing's senior international team as Vice President, Human Resources - UK & International.

Based in the company's London office and reporting to Elicia Felix-Hughey, SVP, Global Human Resources, Cowland will be responsible for strategic HR initiatives that drive cultural excellence throughout the company's international territories.

Elicia Felix-Hughey said: "I'm excited to welcome Clare to the Sony/ATV family. Clare's leadership skills, past experience and forward-thinking approach are all critical, as we build out global initiatives that attract, retain, and grow exceptional talent."

Sony/ATV President, International Guy Henderson said: "We welcome Clare, with all her knowledge and experience, to the diverse world of the International markets and our amazing people. We look forward to working with her and her team as we all start this exciting new chapter."

Sony/ATV UK President & Co-Managing Director David Ventura said: "I am very happy for Clare to join our company and am lucky to welcome her at such an exciting time. She brings extraordinary and natural skills to the HR team. As a leader, she is both empathetic and solutions-oriented and will be a great asset for all of us."

Cowland started her HR career at Nickelodeon UK and joined EMI Music Publishing in 2002. Over the years, she has been employed by several divisions of EMI, including EMI Group, EMI Records and EMI Music Publishing where she rose to the position of SVP, Human Resources. Since leaving EMI in 2012, she worked for a HR consultancy where she supported a diverse and varied client base. She has an MSc in HR Management and a certificate in Coaching from Henley Business School.

Sony/ATV Music Publishing, established in 1995, is the world's leading music publisher. Sony/ATV Music Publishing owns or administers more than 3 million copyrights, including those of EMI Music Publishing and iconic music catalogs such as Leiber & Stoller, Mijac Music, Motown and Famous Music. Sony/ATV also controls many of the best known songs ever written such as "New York, New York", "Hallelujah", "All You Need Is Love", "You've Got a Friend", "Moon River", "Jailhouse Rock", "The Mission Impossible Theme", "Ain't No Mountain High Enough", "Over the Rainbow", "Stand By Me", "I Heard It Through The Grapevine" and "Singin' in the Rain". In addition, Sony/ATV represents the copyrights of such legendary artists as The Beatles, Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, Carole King, Kraftwerk, Joni Mitchell, Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Dolly Parton, Queen, The Rolling Stones, Richie Sambora, Sting, The Supremes, Wyclef Jean, Hank Williams and Stevie Wonder, among others. Its ever-growing list of chart-topping artists, writers and producers includes Cardi B, The Chainsmokers, Drake, Calvin Harris, Alicia Keys, Khalid, Lady Gaga, P!nk, Travis Scott, Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Sia, Sam Smith, Stargate, Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Pharrell Williams.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You