Sonia De Los Santos Presents 'Esperanza'

This spring, Mexican-American singer-songwriter Sonia De Los Santos is releasing her third all-ages album Esperanza, a bilingual collection of vibrant songs that explore hope, out May 28.

Written during a time of great change in all of our lives, these songs came from an awakening in the songwriter this past year. Sonia found comfort and joy in reflecting on her life's journey and grew a deeper appreciation for her home and traditions. It is her wish that this new music will spark a similar energy in others, encouraging them to be grateful to one another, to marvel at nature, and to find the light within themselves.

Sonia shares, "These songs are based on some of my life stories. I hope they will resonate with you and you will find solace in them- no matter where you are in life, as you follow your dreams."

Esperanza is filled with 12 optimistic original songs about joy, community, togetherness, curiosity and celebration inspired by rhythms such as: son jarocho, salsa, bullerengue, cumbia, chotis, funk, as well as the North American folk traditions that influence her music. The album opens with "Esperanza" (Hope) which sets the theme and positive vision of the album. Where can you find hope? Sonia advices to look all around you. "Quiero Que Nueva York Sea Mi Casa" (I Want New York To Be My Home) continues the artist's story of living in the incredible New York City that can amaze everyday with its energy, diversity and the sense of possibility in the air. In this horn driven lively call and response song, Sonia applauds the resilience this city has shown over the years. A "Fandango" is a popular celebration where the community gets together building musical bridges with the sound of their instruments and their voices. The song honors the hundreds of years old Mexican tradition. The party continues on ¡Fiesta, Fiesta!, a celebration of life in the rhythm of cumbia and a thank you letter to everyone who has inspired her musical journey.

The cheerful "Chichimoco" (Chipmunk) came from laying in a hammock on a lazy day, watching delightful chipmunks running all around and "El Armadillo Redovero" written with Sonia's bandmate and good friend Sinuhé, is about a friendly armadillo who plays the percussion instrument redova in the desert to the rhythm of chotis, a popular genre from Northern Mexico. "Lluvia" (Rain) is a rain dance jam which brings a bold Funk groove and features Mexican rapper, Audry Funk and the inspirational "Sueña (Dream)" is about the sweet sound of someone making their dream come true featuring 11-year old Zeudi Castañeda on harp and vocals."Luciérnaga" (Firefly) was written on a warm summer night in the park where children were playing under the trees while dozens of fireflies danced around them.

"Ya Llegó" (It's here) is about the moment we have all been waiting for, the day when we can finally see our loved ones' smiles again. Sonia imagines a musical party in a big open field with the sounds of voices and drums spreading the news of happier times ahead. Powerful and important is "This Land Is Also Mine" where she shares her belief that every person should feel welcome wherever they choose to live. As an immigrant Sonia knows how important the human right of pursuing our dreams is, even in places far away from where we were born. Closing out the album is "Este Año", a bilingual song that contemplates a year full of changes, honoring the important things that have remained.

The album features 29 singers and musicians including Sonia's band and guests: Logan J. Alarcón-Poucel, Luisa Bastidas, Zamir Castañeda, Zeudi Castañeda, Marilyn Castillo, Sebastián Cruz, Josh Deutsch, Rob Friedman, Audry Funk, Andrés García, Renee Goust, Hilary Hawke, Alea Jiménez, Kamilo Kratc, Juana Luna, Víctor Murillo, Sinuhé Padilla-Isunza, Elena Moon Park, Isabella Polo, Melody Polo, Paul Rodríguez, Clay Ross, George Sáenz, Ben Stapp, Samuel Torres, Martín Vejarano, Rudyck Vidal and Yoshi Waki.

Esperanza will be available May 28, 2021 digitally everywhere families are looking for great music followed by the physical version of the CD with a 32 page booklet. English translations to the song's lyrics will be available at Sonia's website soniadelossantos.com where you can also find more information and upcoming tour dates to get out to sing and dance with her incredible band.

Sonia De Los Santos was born with a smile on her face (that's what her mom says) in Monterrey, Mexico, and in 2007 started touring the world with Grammy Award winning group Dan Zanes And Friends. In 2015 she released her first solo family music album titled Mi Viaje: De Nuevo León to the New York Island (Parents' Choice Foundation Gold Award Winner) and in 2019, Sonia was nominated for a Latin Grammy with her second family music album titled ¡Alegría!. She has performed with her band in renowned venues and festivals such as Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, The Getty Museum, Smithsonian Folklife Festival, among others, and has been hailed by Billboard as "one of the Latin Children's music artists you should know" and "Best Latin Children's Music". In 2020, Sonia launched En Casa con Sonia an online musical series recorded from her home, and in 2021, she debuted ¿Qué Pasa, Sonia? a new radio segment featuring some of her favorite songs at Sirius XM's Kids Place Live. Sonia is excited to celebrate the release of her third album and looks forward to getting back to touring with her band across the United States sharing this message of hope.